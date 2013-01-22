Local artist gains acclaim for work with fiber

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – In the confines of her studio, Mary R. Hamby discusses her weaving and her feelings about becoming nationally acclaimed for her work on the “30 under 30 Rising Stars” by American Craft Week (ACW).

“Right now I am cutting blocks of locally sourced wood so I can build looms with nails,” Hamby described.

She is creating what she calls a loom block. After completing this step she will then work the thread, weave and then give each piece a number as her promise to her buyer that each piece is unique.

The blocks and her jewelry are what makes up Hamby’s work, and what caught the eye of ACW.

Hamby grew up in Greenville, S.C. and went to Carson-Newman for Interior Design. There, she met her future husband, who is from Chattanooga, on the day of his graduation at Carson-Newman. “We just took it from there,” says Hamby. “From there” consisted of visiting a lot, getting married last April and moving to Chattanooga.

While visiting her future husband, she took a tour of the Chattanooga workspace. Hamby said, “I dreamed of one day working there.”

Shortly after moving in with her husband in Chattanooga, a space did open at the Chattanooga workspace. Hamby immediately signed a lease, started working and opened her business Twenty Two West, which is named after her childhood home.

Having her interior design background inspired her to work with texture and the materials that she uses drives her work. She works closely with Fiber Farm, an alpaca farm that hand-spins fibers, and Reunion Yarn, which unravels old sweaters and reclaims the yarn.

Hamby uses the materials that she gets from the two sources to carefully construct 3- dimensional pieces and jewelry. She loves to experiment with new colors and patterns with each piece. Her end goal is a to construct a finished piece but to show the process of weaving within the piece.

In September, Hamby was nationally recognized for her work by the ACW. She states that is really exciting to be on a list and hopes to reach as many people as possible with her work and recognition.

She believes that not only is being on the list an accomplishment but “a great representation of artists across the US.”

To propel her work forward, Hamby has launched her fall and winter collection on her website that features warmer colors. She will be showing her new pieces at the Made Fast Festival in Franklin, Tenn. in November.