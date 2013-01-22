Control & Chaos: An art collaboration

Hayden Seay, Chattanooga, Tenn. – To most, chaos and control are two forces that directly oppose one another. To artist W. Michael Bush, these forces present an opportunity to make art.

The project, named after its three phases, “Controlled-Chaos-Controlled,” features the art of 21 local artists.

“My original idea was, I would come up with a concept of what was an iconic symbol of something,” explained Bush, an artist from Bell Buckle, Tenn. “The original idea, and I wanted this to be so random, I wanted control at the beginning, chaos and then control.”

The very beginning of the project was only a three by four foot panel created from the vinyl used to make billboards.

Bush drew an outline of a blue crab, cut it up and put it into Coke bottles along with notes. A friend took them to the Gulf of Mexico and cast them into its waves with instructions to do anything.

“Do anything, I don’t care if you write a poem or take a photograph, whatever you want, put that on and mail it back to me,” said Bush. “And then I would reassemble it and see what was going on.”

Two and a half years later, none of the bottles made their way back to Bush.

He began formulating the second phase of the project, which he plans to incorporate geocaching, but he began discussing the idea with Keeli Crewe, the co-owner and gallery director of Area 61. Her suggestion was simple: Do something significant for Chattanooga.

“He told me about this idea, I thought it was a fun idea,” explained Crewe. “We know tons of local artists, so I said I think we ought to do it Michael.”

Bush and Crewe originally planned to initiate the project in 2015, but illness and other complications stalled its progress.

“Things came back around, and in the meantime we developed a stronger relationship with the Chamber,” said Crewe. “They asked us if we wanted to find some local artists to put more work around in their area.”

To find artists to participate in the project, Crewe started with artists featured at Area 61.

“I started with many of the artists that are in our gallery and talking with them and giving them a shot, because Michael knew most of them,” said Crewe, who also contacted artists outside of the gallery. “We sent out an email and whoever showed up that Saturday, they were given a square.”

While Crewe searched for the artists, Bush searched for the subject.

“I looked at things that were indicative of an image, that if you looked at it it, you would say, “yeah, that’s Chattanooga,” explained Bush. “The Chattanooga Choo-Choo is a bit trite, Lookout Mountain is pretty much a cliche, and I kept looking at things without wanting to look uncreative or petty.”

Bush began taking photos and drawing panoramic views of the city’s four bridges, but none of them fit the project’s format of 3 foot by seven foot.

“I just perchance, thought, let me google it, and that just came out perfect,” said Bush. The overhead view of the four bridges was abstract to a point where none of the artists could match their pieces and figure out what the final project would look like.

He created a rough drawing of the area by projecting it on the panel, made a replica, and cut it into 21 pieces. Each of the chosen artists was given a plastic bag with a piece and minimalistic instructions.

The only thing they were told was that this was an iconic image of Chattanooga, and they were free to use any style they wanted, as long as it was either two or three dimensional.”

After introducing himself and explaining there would be no further instructions, the artists were given around two months to complete their square.

Artists including Hedi Lee-Hesse and Kim Printz took a more simplistic approach to the project.

“That was kind of my main thing about Chattanooga. Historically, Chattanooga is very important because of it being a railroad [center],” explained Lee-Hesse. “So I wanted to incorporate tracks.”

“Normally my work is very busy, but I had seen some of the other pieces, and I was kind of overwhelmed and thought [you] need a place to rest your eye,” said Kim Printz “And so I started playing around with ink and paints, and just very simple abstract.”

Others, including Kevin Bate, the muralist of the Fallen Five on McCallie Avenue, incorporated a tragic piece of the city’s history into his piece.

Bate created a 3D portrait of Noah Parden, the lawyer for Ed Johnson, a man who was wrongfully accused of rape and sentenced to death.

“He was appointed to be [Johnson’s] lawyer and initially declined,” explained Bate. “But he worked as a go between for Ed Johnson and his family in the neighborhood and the law team who took the case. After a while, I don’t know how long, he realized the lawyers for Mr. Johnson were not going to give him the best possible defense, so he and his law partner took it over.”

Parden appealed the case all the way to the Supreme Court, which granted Johnson a stay of execution. But this news didn’t sit well in Chattanooga: A mob stormed the jail and lynched Johnson on the Walnut Street Bridge.

“I tend to do portraits of people I admire,” said Bate. “This is a man who I admire.”

After the artists returned their pieces, Bush pieced them together.

“It went beyond my expectations, what they returned was just pretty sensational,” said Bush. “This worked so well for you, the city of Chattanooga, for the people here.”

Debuted on Sept. 13, the final piece will remain on display at the Chattanooga Chamber until it is placed on auction early next year. Once sold, its proceeds will go to a local arts nonprofit or a project of the artists’ choice.