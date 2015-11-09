By Taylor Starkey, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

During the dark, early morning hours- while most of the student body is still sound asleep- members of UTC’s ROTC have class, but you won’t find them in a classroom. ROTC students can be found on their daily run as a part of their Physical Training course, one of the six courses that make up the unique ROTC curriculum.

The Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) is a Military Science leadership program, based on Army values, that aims to develop each student into an exceptional and confident leader, prepared for active-duty service in the United States Army.

ROTC is comprised of a series of elective courses, Military Science 1-4, U.S. Military History, a Physical Training course, and a lab to supplement the MS courses, taken in addition to your standard major or general education classes.

Any student, with or without a military background, is eligible to enroll in the lower-level Military Science course.

Currently, UTC’s ROTC program consists of around 30-40 students with military experience ranging from absolutely nothing to several already having military contracts.

Senior ROTC instructor, Chief Aaron Cherry, encourages anyone who may be interested in the program, regardless of prior experience, to try taking the Military Science 1 course.

“It not only teaches you what we do in the military, but helps you develop a lot of skills needed for the military,” said Cherry. “It teaches you time-management, leadership skills, professionalism, all things you will need in any profession.”

Contrary to popular belief, enrolling in the ROTC program does not mean you are immediately contracted to the military.

Students may enroll in the MS 1 and 2 courses without being commissioned. However, students wanted to advance into the MS 3 and 4 courses cannot do so without being contracted or commissioned to become an office in the Army.

According to Cherry, going through the ROTC program is ideal for anyone looking to join the military in the future.

“It sets you up to not only leave college with a degree, but to a ranking officer in the army,” said Cherry. “You’ll have the opportunity to make more money, you will have more respect, better training, instead of having to start for the bottom and spend a year, two years becoming an officer after you leave here. It’s not just strict and rigid. We joke around, we have fun, and we learn.”

Even if students are not looking for a career in the military, Cherry says it’s still a great way to gain valuable experience in whatever field you want to go into.

“We’ve had nursing student come through our program before,” said Cherry. “They’ll go through our program and upon graduating be contracted as an Army nurse for six years, getting job opportunities that aren’t just within the usual hospital setting, and then whenever their contract is up they’ll be able to say they have all of the valuable experience that makes them stand out to employers.”

For Kyle Anderson, a senior psychology from Memphis, TN joining the ROTC program has offered him much more than a general knowledge of the military.

“It teaches cadets things that aren’t always taught in a classroom setting,” said Anderson. “The hands-on learning experience and bond between cadets becoming leaders together is what makes it such a fulfilling program.”

Part of what makes the ROTC program so unique is the students themselves. The program primary functions as a student-led unit, with the advisers there simply for guidance.

Higher-ranking cadets enrolled in the MS3 and 4 classes usually take on the responsibilities of planning lab exercises, physically training curriculum, etc. This process helps students become adjusted to the military’s rank-based style of operation.

For more information about UTC’s ROTC program, visit their page on the UTC website or the Military Science department.