Party Like It’s 1991: Football Escapes Furman for First SoCon Win
By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor
The No.4 ranked Chattanooga Mocs hit the road for the first time as they opened up Southern Conference play with a 21-14 over the Furman Paladins.
The first half was a defensive showdown between the two SoCon foes as the Mocs took a 7-0 lead into halftime. The game changed in the third quarter as UTC scored on two 70-plus-yard drives that ended on short touchdown runs by Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., and Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga. The Mocs defense held Furman scoreless for three quarters but the Paladins were able to get on the board in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns to make it 21-14.
Here are a few takeaways from the Mocs 21-14 win over the Furman Paladins on Saturday night.
Defense impresses again
The Mocs defense continued to impress on Saturday as they held Furman scoreless through three quarters. UTC surrendered its first points of the season in the fourth quarter ending a 171-minute, 51-second stretch of keeping opponents scoreless. The Mocs defense was led by senior Nakevion Leslie, Poweder Springs, Ga., who finished the game with 15 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups. Defensively, UTC allowed 85 yards rushing on 32 carries for an average of 2.7 yards a carry. So far this season the Mocs defense has allowed an astonishing 14 points for an average of 4.6 points a game.
“For three-and-a-half quarters they were great,” head coach Russ Huesman said about the defense. “The last half-quarter was not what we want to play defensively. The first three-and-a-half quarters we were lights out.”
Bennifield progressing
In his first career SoCon start, Bennifield continued to look poised behind center for the Mocs. Bennifield finished the day with 146 yards passing on 11 of 15 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Bennifield also rushed for 38 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. It was the first game of the season where Bennifield played the whole game and he controlled the offense well all night. So far this season, Bennifield has thrown for 560 yards with nine touchdowns in just nine quarters of action.
1991
With the win over Furman, the Mocs improve to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 1991. Despite winning the SoCon title three years in a row, the Mocs have struggled in early season match ups over the past few seasons. So the 3-0 record proves that the Mocs are headed in the right direction for their fourth straight Southern Conference title.
“A win is a win,” said coach Huesman. “It’s big and they are excited about it. Anytime you get a win in the conference it is huge. We are happy with it, but we’ve got so much to clean up. We did some stupid things towards the end, so we have a lot of work to do. We have a good football team coming in.”
The Mocs return home to Finley Stadium next weekend as the Samford Bulldogs come to town for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
