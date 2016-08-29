Volleyball knocks off Mississippi, Appalachian State at Scenic City Showdown

By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer

The Scenic City Showdown took place this past weekend in Maclellan Gym and the volleyball team did not disappoint the home crowd.

The Mocs finished 2-1 over the course of the weekend, sandwiching victories against Appalachian State and the University of Mississippi with a loss to Tennessee State University.

“We worked hard in practice this week,” said head coach Travis Filar. “Sometimes it did not show on the match floor, but thankfully we ended the right way by putting it all out there.”

Chattanooga kicked off the tournament Friday night with a 3-2 comeback win over the Pioneers. The Mocs dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22 before taking the final three sets 25-16, 25-19 and 15-8 to seal the victory.

Kristy Wieser, Lincoln, Neb., hit a match-high .406 percentage with 17 kills, while Allie Davenport, Tyrone, Ga., added a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs. Rachel Petkosh, Merrit Island, Fla., led the way defensively for the Mocs posting 27 digs.

The following day, Chattanooga’s 18-match home winning streak ended after falling to TSU 3-1. The Mocs dropped the final three sets 25-16, 25-16 and 26-24 after picking up the win in the first set. Despite the loss, Davenport collected her 1,000 career kill making her the ninth player in program history to reach that landmark.

However, the Mocs answered in the second half of the double-header and continued the theme of resurgence after storming back from 2-1 to earn a 3-2 win against Ole Miss. UTC had their backs against the wall, down 2-1 and trailing 18-13 in the fourth set before taking 12 of the final 17 points to win it 25-23 to even it at 2-2. While down 12-8 in the deciding set, Chattanooga reeled off seven of the last eight points to complete the comeback.

“App State match and tonight were opportunities we had to show some resilience and some toughness,” said Filar. “I loved our response last night and I loved our response tonight against a really good Ole Miss team. I hope that that becomes more of our mentality as a toughness, as a resilience and as a belief that no matter who is across the other side of the net we can play with them, beat them and compete.”

Davenport notched a season-high 20 kills in the victory with Miranda Elpers, Louisville, Ky., and Wieser tacking on 14 and 10 kills respectively. Elpers recorded a double-double adding 14 digs, while Madison Bergren, Muncie, Ind., also chipped in a double-double conducting the offense and accounting for a season-high 45 assists to go along with 13 digs.

Bergren and Petkosh earned All-Tournament Team honors following their performances over the weekend. The offense ran through Bergren all weekend and it showed as she tallied 110 assists during the tournament, while Petkosh kept multiple possessions alive recording 65 digs through three games.

UTC now looks ahead to Friday as they open up Southern Conference play on the road in Birmingham, Ala., against Samford after a month tournaments that consisted of high-caliber teams.

“I think we are fully prepared for our conference schedule as we can be without having started it,” said Filar. “I think our kids will be excited to defend the conference championship we won last year. They realize that our matches are going to be circled on everyone else’s calendar and we need to be prepared for that and I think our preseason schedule has hopefully prepared us for that. I like where we are.”

Contact Anthony Sigismond at anthonysigi@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @ASigismondUTC