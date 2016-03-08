XC: Q&A with new head coach Andy Meyer

By Kyle Yager, Staff Writer

Q: How long have you been coaching and where did you coach prior to UTC?

A: Prior to UTC, I was at Dalton State College and I was there for 4 years. I started the cross country and track program. Dalton State hadn’t had athletics since the mid 70’s. They added athletics 4 years ago. I built both programs up from scratch. Prior to that I coached clients on line for probably 10 years, and then I’ve been involved with high school for 25 years on and off.

Q: You coach of the year for both men’s and women’s and you did pretty well over your 2 years there, what made you leave so soon?

A: There were a couple things. Number one would be the opportunity to come back and coach where I ran. Number two we were looking for something in the Chattanooga area. I actually met my wife while I was here at UTC. We wanted to get back into the Chattanooga community. Number three I was having a hard time keeping kids at Dalton State College. We were developing really good runners and they were going to D1 schools. This past year we lost 5 kids to D1 or D2 scholarships, and I don’t blame them. It’s hard to turn something like that away. Compared with UTC, the academic institution that it is, it’s going to be a lot easier to keep kids at a 4 -year school. Be able to work with them and develop them for 4 years instead of somebody else is coming in and plucking them out.

Q: How excited are you to be coming back to your alma mater?

A: I’m elated. I couldn’t think of a better time, I mean it was bad timing for Dalton State and for the kids. But, for the family and the kids here, it was just great timing. I look at it as a once in a lifetime opportunity. The prior, coach Bill, he did a great job year, and he had been here for 25 years. If this opportunity hadn’t presented itself, it may have been another 25 years before I got this opportunity again. Hopefully, I’m not interviewing for jobs at 80 years old. It was a combination of circumstances that led me here. Everything aligned perfectly at the right period of time to bring me here.

Q: Do you have any specific changes you’re planning to make or methods that you’re going to implement into the program?

A: I think pretty much distance coaching is the same. I mean, you’ve got to run, and a lot of it is just putting in the miles. Where you get some differences is how you put in those miles. We finished a pool workout this week. We will do a bit more cross training. My background as a physical therapist is more into injury prevention. We’ll really try to do things that hadn’t been done prior to prevent injuries. We’re going to train a little bit smarter so we can keep kids fresher and injury free.

Q: Your students have done pretty well academically, how have you been able to transfer their success with them off the field?

A: For the most part it’s pretty easy. With distance runners, the makeup and psyche of those particular kids, they’re usually pretty successful academically. On the field and off the field, you’ve got to be motivated. You’ve got to have a sense of dedication, and a sense of greater worth. Those attributes that they have that make them successful running are also the exact same thing that makes them a successful student. For the most part when you recruit a distance runner you’re automatically recruiting a good student. It actually makes it really easy to keep those kids grades. We harp about the kids’ grades. They know when they’re coming to UTC they’re coming to a successful running program but at the same time there’s other things they need to work towards their degrees and realize the importance of having that degree for later success in life. While you can run for life, you can’t compete for life. You better have something else behind you to move on life and to be successful. We want all these kids to get their degrees and move on.

Q: What’s it like replacing someone who’s been here for so long and was so ingrained in the program.

A: Bill did a great job for many years. He did a great job with his recruiting and did a great job training kids. All I can do is come in and be myself and do what I know to be successful. What Bill’s actually done, we want to take that and use it as our foundation and try to build on that. We’ll make some minor tweaks to things here or there, but the base and foundation he’s built is solid. We want just to improve on it a little bit. We want to take the kids to a level that, I won’t say they haven’t reached here, because they have been successful here, but we want to do it on a more consistent basis. That’s what we’re looking for.

Q: How has the transition been for you?

A: It’s been great. The staff has been great in the transition. I met the strength and conditioning coach, Scott, and he made things real easy. The kids have been real receptive. The athletic staff has all done a great job of making me feel welcome. Any problem or any question I’ve had they’ve been available. It’s actually been a lot smoother than I anticipated it was going to be. I’m just amazed at the willingness of the staff to come in and help us. We didn’t always have the ancillary services that are available here. At Dalton State you pretty much had to do everything yourself. Here, I’m just amazed at all the people here to help and willing to help.

Q: How do you plan to progress the team going forward?

A: Amanda, our assistant coach, [she] and her husband Lucas are former runners here. Lucas is a volunteer assistant. Over the last few weeks that they were going through the coaching change they’ve done a phenomenal job holding the team together. They started recruiting, and that’s really the base of turning the program up a notch. We’ve got to do a little bit better job of getting some higher quality recruits together and we’ve already had a couple meetings on that, like how we’re going to get them and how we’re going to target them and bring them here into UTC. Furman right now, in the southern conference, is ahead of everybody. Then there’s teams like us, VMI, ETSU all kind of fighting out that next level. We want to compete and dethrone Furman and in order to do that we’ve got bring in some faster kids. The first thing to do on that is target and reprioritize our recruiting. I’ve actually talked with Scott and met with the PT department on campus. One of the things we’re going to do is do a little bit more of a scientific approach. You’ve heard of stuff like Moneyball and metrics like that. We’re going to try to do things like that more with our running and our recruiting so we can get more scientific tendencies and be able to say with this set of metrics this individual will train for this kind of time. There are always outliers, but we want to be able to have more of a scientific backing and following to our recruiting. That will aid us in the long run by targeting and knowing this individual is likely to be this successful. So that’s how we’re starting that based on the foundation and we’re going to improve the foundation of the program and the quality of the athletes that we bring in.

Q: As you make your mark and implement more of a scientific approach where do you see the team going down the road?



A: Our goal is to be the Southern Conference champions and there’s no ifs ands or buts about that. Not only that but we want our team of men and women to be ranked in the top 10 in our region. Hopefully, the goal in about 3-5 years is that we’ll be one of the top 25 teams in the country and certainly one of the top programs in the southeast.

contact Kyle Yager at bwn228@mocs.utc.edu or follow him on Twitter @YaBoyYages