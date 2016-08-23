Women’s tennis: Gazzola’s expectations are high

By Trevon Wiggins, Staff Writer

For Rachele Gazzola, expectations have never been greater- especially for the 2016-2017 Women’s tennis team.

Lone senior Rachele Gazzola, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, is excited to play in her final season in which she expects it to be not only her best but the team’s best season. That means winning the Southern Conference Tournament.

In Chad Camper’s first season as Head Coach, Gazzola says there’s a lot to like about him.

“With our new coach, I really think we have a great chance to be special and take our team to the next level,” said Gazzola. “He’s very nice and has big expectations for us.”

Gazzola says there’s a different feeling with her being the only senior compared to last season when the team had four.

“It’s definitely a different feeling,” said Gazzola. “Despite that we are a really close team and get along with each other pretty good.”

Growing up in Italy and Spain, the move to UTC was a big adjustment for Gazzola.

“It was definitely an adjustment coming to UTC. My English was so poor when I first came here,” said Gazzola.

After school, Gazzola plans to back to Spain to get her masters in business marketing with the goal of one day having her own business. As excited as Gazzola is about returning home, having made friends here at UTC has made it bittersweet.

“It definitely sucks because I have friends here but I also have friends back home, [who] I can’t wait to see,” said Gazzola.

No matter where she is or where she goes, Gazzola says UTC will always be a place she can call home.

Contact Trevon Wiggins at njq762@mocs.utc.edu