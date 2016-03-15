Men’s Tennis: Garcia optimistic going into new season

By Alex Dockery, Staff Writer

The Men’s Tennis team is coming off of a rough 2015-16 schedule, as they went 7-15 and only 1-6 in conference play, but Coach Garcia and the Mocs remain optimistic going into the new season.

The Mocs will compete in four different tournaments this fall season, as the first tournament kicks off on September 23, at Middle Tennessee State, followed by tournaments in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Statesboro. The Dale Short Shootout at Middle Tennessee State is a new tournament for the Mocs this year adding to the excitement of a new season.

“I like the four tournaments we have on the schedule, some of which are some places we have participated in in the past and then we have another one we are making our debut at,” said head coach Carlos Garcia. “This year we are trying to utilize all of our resources here and stay a little bit more healthy and try to avoid some injury bugs that tend to hit just about any college team. Hopefully we can start strong and finish strong.”

Coach Garcia is looking to his returning number one player, senior Lucas Plesky, Buenos Aires, Argentina, who was an All-Conference player in singles and doubles last year for the Mocs. Coach Carlos Garcia said, “He’s been exciting to watch over these four years, it’s taken him a few years to show that he is one of the best players in the Southern Conference and any time you have one of the best players in your conference, it’s always exciting to see him play so I’m looking forward to him continuing his success.” During the 2015-16 season, Lucas Plesky posted an impressive resumé in the classroom and on the court, as he led the team with a 20-10 record in singles matches, won the singles title at the Georgia Southern Fall Invite, made the Dean’s List, AD Honor Roll, and SoCon Honor Roll.

The Mocs also have some exciting new faces on the team from all over the world as they welcome freshman Max Grobbelaar from Johannesburg, South Africa, and freshman Simon Bustamante from Guayaquil, Ecuador.

“They’re two exciting freshmen, they’re just now getting settled in and starting to adjust to college level tennis and I’m excited to see what they can do this fall and also in the years to come, but we do have some good freshmen along with some experienced players so I think with the mix of the old and the new we can get the chemistry going to have a winning fall season,” said Coach Garcia.

