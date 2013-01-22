Crime Log 9/27

Compiled by Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Sept 17

16-007329 A student reported a stolen UTC outdoors bike from the greenway near Scrappy Moore Field. The bike was locked up but when the victim returned a few hours later, the bike was gone. The bike was a grey Raleigh and a bike lock, headlight and rear red light were all missing with the bike. The bumper sticker on the bike says “Property of UTC Outdoors #29.”

16-007360 After the UTC police responded to a noise complaint in Decosimo, the student admitted to having a couple of liquor bottles in her bedroom. Officers were given consent to search the room and found a pipe with marijuana residue and an herb grinder with less than a gram of marijuana inside. The grinder and marijuana were the property of a non-resident. The student was not arrested or cited because the offense was not believed to continue.

Sept 18

16-007362 Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call from resident assistants about an alcohol violation. When the officers arrived, the alcohol had been disposed of at the request of the RA’s on the scene. Two juvenile females and three male students were found on the scene. The juvenile suspects were released to their legal guardians, and the male students were escorted to their Lockmiller apartments.

Sept 19

16-007343 A officer responded to call about a student’s cell phone that was stolen. The victim was out that night with a roommate and some other people that she did not know. She was in the car with these people and after a while she started to get uncomfortable and wanted to exit the car. The student’s phone was being used at the time as a GPS and the driver refused to return her phone. Later that night, the victim tracked her phone to the apartment of the suspects in the car. One of the suspects was searched but the phone was not found. The victim stated that the suspects had other stolen phones, were selling drugs out of their apartment, and had weapons. The theft was also stated to be a part of a fraternity invitation.

16-007373 A female student was observed stumbling and unable to stand up while exiting a car at Stophel apartments. A male student assisted her through the Stophel courtyard. The officer told the female student to stop but she ran from the officer. She was unable to stand up unsupported and admitted to drinking earlier in the night. She was arrested for public intoxication and underage drinking violations.

Sept 21

16-007483 Officers responded to Walker apartments after a narcotics complaint. The officer smelled burning marijuana coming from one of the rooms. The room was searched after consent from the student and a bowl with small pieces of marijuana inside, a glass pipe, a zip lock bag of green plant material and two empty wine bottles were found. The student was cited to the Hamilton County Jail but was not arrested at the scene.

16-007499 Around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the University Center fire alarm was pulled by an upset student. When the UTC police arrived on the scene, the student was in the counseling center. The officer met with the distressed student and spoke with him on the issue. After conversation with the student, the officer found that the student was responsible for a graffiti vandalism of a meeting room of the top floor in the UC. The student was referred to Student Development.