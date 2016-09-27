SGA Minutes 9/20

Compiled By Carson Cook, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The meeting was twice the usual size as the newly appointed Freshman Senators were in attendance on Sept. 20.

SGA welcomed three guest speakers. First, Sarah Ellis, a consultant from Alpha Gamma Delta spoke to recruit students to the campus’s newest sorority.

Next, Lisa Darger, a sustainability coordinator with UTC’s Office of Sustainability discussed how students’ “green fee” has been put toward environmentally friendly projects such as construction and renovation, alternative power, emission reduction and increased recycling.

Thirdly, Robbie Robinson, the executive director of public safety, came to discuss changes to the safe ride program and address the senate’s concerns.

According to Robinson, last semester the safe ride program was largely unused, but after hearing student concerns the program was expanded to seven days a week from 8:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

When asked why students have been told no and denied escort services in the past, Robinson claimed this was the first time he had heard of this and said his office would review old call logs.

Several senators had questions about the outsourced housing security: what they do, how to identify them and how to improve communication between them and the housing department.

Chief of Staff Abby Kinnard said there needs to be a better relationship between UTC Police and students. She encouraged senators to normalize asking for help so that there is not a stigma attached to using the safe ride service.

After Robinson spoke, the senate suspended the rules of order to skip executive and committee reports and jump to new business.

An amendment to the constitution, which would clarify the way SGA’s budget is to be created and approved, was put before senate for review.

Senator Blake Kitterman questioned why 66.5% of the budget goes to the executive budget. Treasurer Jay Nguyen and Kinnard explained the many things the executive budget pays for including the senator retreat, salaries for executives and committee chairs and SGA promotional material.

The amendment will be voted on next week. Next on the agenda, Melanie Martin was appointed Marketing and Communications Director.

Another bill proposed by the Student Athletics committee proposed allocating $2,112.00 to purchase 300 Homecoming shirts. This bill passed with two senators, Ronald Elliott and Kitterman voting no.

During the general discussion, senators raised concerns about online class fees and the counseling center’s new policy to limit students to six sessions a semester.