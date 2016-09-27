University begins to make new plans for Lupton Hall

By Carson Cook, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Since the UTC Library opened in late 2014, the Lupton Library has stood in the center of campus essentially abandoned, but Chancellor Steven Angle wants to make it a hub of student activity.

Angle and his team have been meeting with student organizations across campus to determine the best way to utilize Lupton Hall, formerly Lupton Library, before choosing an architect for the project.

“We’re trying to figure it out with you,” said Angle in a meeting with student leaders.

The current plan is to put offices and study space for the College of Arts and Sciences on the upper floors and to make the first floor a place for student activities and student services, like the Multicultural Center and Women’s Center.

“There’ll be a lot of faculty and students coming in and out. The first floor will be a real hub of activity,” said Angle.

The space would also include meeting rooms and storage space that could be used by student organizations. The space would be a center of activity during the day and a place to host events in the evenings. Organizations like CAB and SGA would move their offices from the University Center.

“The current configuration we have with CAB and SGA is not good,” said Dee Dee Anderson, the associate vice chancellor of student development.

Members of SGA and CAB said they would like to have spaces more open to students, even if it were as simple as doors with windows.

“If you have a great sense of community, you’re more likely to be successful and to graduate and that’s our goal,” said Angle.

Members of Spectrum have asked how this space will serve LGBTQ+ students on campus. Austin Arias said the Office of the Dean of Student’s three to five year plan includes more advocacy for LGBTQ+ students.

Arias said hopefully by the time Lupton Hall renovations are complete there will be additional staff to serve the LGBTQ+ population on campus. The first floor could include offices as well as a hang-out space for the community similar to the current Women’s Center. Lupton Hall will also include more gender neutral bathrooms.

Another student group that could benefit from this space is commuter students. Like the library and the UC, this would be a place students could hang out and study between classes. Several students said they would like to have lockers available.

“There isn’t unlimited money and there isn’t unlimited space, but we can try to accommodate as many options as possible,” said Angle.

Current plans include enclosing the outdoor porch space in front of the main entrance with large glass walls. Similar to UTC Library, this area would include seating and study space that overlooks Chamberlain Field.

“This glass wall I think will be a wonderful opportunity to let in some light in and give it a more modern feel,” said Angle.

For inspiration Angle toured a similar space at UT Martin and has looked at what other campuses are doing.

“I think our ideas will work out even better than what they’ve done,” Angle told SGA.

The Disability Resource Center used to be located in Lupton Library and it may find a space in the renovated Lupton Hall, but could also make its new home on the third floor of the UC where the Multicultural Center and Women’s Center are located now.

Angle said he will continue to discuss this with the groups that will be affected as he moves forward in the planning process. In conclusion, he said he hoped the renovated Lupton Hall will be a great place for students.

“This building: we want it to have a life,” Angle said.