New ‘Spectacles’ in the world of Snapchat

By Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn.-

Snapchat, the incredibly popular smartphone app that allows users to post, share, and

view photos and videos, announced early Saturday that they will be releasing Spectacles,

which are glasses with a Snapchat video camera built in so that users can take Snaps

from an eye-level point of view.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: This basically sounds like the same thing as Google

Glass. But that’s where you’re wrong.

The glasses can record up to ten seconds of video and allow users to instantly post that

video to Snapchat using the Memories section. In addition, it allows the person wearing

the glasses to save the videos to both their Memories section and to their actual device.

The Snapchat videos taken via Spectacles are said to look similar to 360-degree video,

which will offer a completely new take on smartphone videos as a whole.

But, the best part: the glasses are only going to cost $129.99, not even a fourth of the

price of Google’s $1,500 Glass. In addition, Spectacles appear to be available in a variety

of colors.

Although the low price is sure to make people eager to buy Spectacles, Snapchat said

they will only release a limited amount of their first physical product, which may make

Spectacles hard to come by for the upcoming holiday season.

Snapchat has not set an actual release date for Spectacles yet. They’ve made a website

for Spectacles, spectacles.com, which has very limited information at the moment.

However, with the immense popularity of Snapchat, I’m sure we’ll know how and where

to get Spectacles in the very near future.