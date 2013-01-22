Protests spark controversy

By Hayden Seay, Chattanooga, Tenn.-

Over three years have passed since teenager Michael Brown was shot and killed by officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Mo.



Since then, an epidemic of situations where police shoot and kill African American men, whether armed or unarmed, has plagued the nation. Riots and peaceful protests against these killings have taken place in numerous cities across the country, most recently in Charlotte, N.C. and Tulsa, Okla.

As riots engulf Charlotte and peaceful protesters march in Tulsa, two things are certain: Two African-American men were shot and killed by police officers in their respective cities.

While Terence Crutcher was unarmed when he was shot, police are contending that Keith Scott was armed.

Tulsa’s Police Department released the dashcam footage of Crutcher’s shooting on Monday. On Saturday night, Charlotte’s Police Department released both dashcam and body camera footage of Scott’s shooting, and crime scene images of items reportedly belonging to him, including a firearm, a ankle holster and a blunt.

In Tulsa, Officer Betty Shelby was charged with manslaughter, but has not yet been convicted. In Charlotte, facts are still being released.

At the Echo, we believe that no one, including members of the press and citizens, should jump to conclusions with regards to these kinds of shootings.

When covering killings and reactions to them, news organizations should maintain objectivity, tell the truth and include all voices involved in the conversation, and not only those convenient to one narrative or the other.

Another big factor in these shootings is social media, which can raise awareness. While some us at the Echo believe that social media helps spark conversations, others believe that it causes more problems, especially when opposing viewpoints collide.

At the Echo, when we look at these situations, we should strive to be understanding of others and their experiences.