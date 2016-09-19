No. 3 Mocs cruise to 41-21 win over Samford
By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor
The No. 3 ranked Chattanooga Mocs used a balanced offensive attack and stifling defense to claim a 41-21 win over the visiting Samford Bulldogs.
The Mocs’ offense executed a balanced attack as UTC recorded 521 total yards on the afternoon. With 285 yards on the ground and 236 through the air, the Mocs were able to control the ball for 19 minutes more than Samford. Senior Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., was the big performer on the day as he rushed for a career-high 222 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
“That’s incredible,” head coach Russ Huesman noted about Craine’s performance. “He runs so hard and is such an excellent player. He doesn’t care if he gets two yards or 222 yards, fantastic individual. So proud of him and what he has accomplished in his time here.”
Defensively the Mocs came into the game knowing they had to stop one of the best offenses in the FCS as Samford entered the game averaging 56 points in their first two matchups. Senior Keionta Davis, Chattanooga, stepped for the Mocs as he tied a career high with three sacks which makes him second all-time in school history with 25.5 in his career. Junior Dale Warren, Covington, Ga., also stepped up for the Mocs defense as he recorded a career-high 10 tackles, three for tackles for loss and two sacks.
The Mocs jumped out to a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter thanks to two touchdown throws and one touchdown run by junior quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga. Bennifield finished the day with 236 passing yards, 63 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.
In the second half the Mocs relied heavily on Craine as he rushed for an astounding 194 yards in the half and added both his touchdowns on runs of 35 and one yard.
The Mocs defense forced three takeaways, five sacks and forced Samford to an impressive 2-14 on third down conversions. UTC scored 17 points off of the three Samford turnovers. Junior defensive back Trevor Wright, Greeneville, Tenn., finished the day with three tackles; one interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
“Our defense knew that they were going to throw the football, said Huesman. “We put a lot of pressure on them, and they have great wide-outs. They throw it out quick and get the ball to their skill players to make plays. Fortunately, on the short ones, we got most of them on the ground quick with exception of a couple but that was key.”
UTC improves to 4-0 overall on the season and 2-0 in the SoCon tied for first with No. 10 ranked The Citadel.
The Mocs hit the road next weekend as they travel to Johnson City, Tenn., to take on former rival ETSU. Kick off is set for Noon.
