Douglas Heights receives mixed reviews from tenants

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Since the opening of Douglas Heights, a $31 million dollar, 690 bed apartment building , the housing complex has provided a unique living situation for students.

The building has made progress to the development of the ML King district while also offering a new off-campus option for student. The complex is in walking distance from campus and has several amenities not provided in traditional student housing like a swimming pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit, fitness and weight room, yoga studio, arcade and game room, computer lab, study lounge with private group study rooms, a café and free tanning.

Madeline Looney, a sophomore and communications major from Kingsport, Tenn., has enjoyed her time living in the new building.

“I think it’s a great place for a student to live as a first apartment,” said Looney. “There are so many amenities to be able to take advantage of for both social and school purposes that I wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Matt Day, a junior from Brentwood, Tenn., appreciates the building and accommodations like the pool and the clubhouse but says his only complaint would be the noise level late at night.

“Douglas Heights has been nice, but aside from my own apartment, I feel like I am living at a fraternity house,” said Day.

Jessica Long, community manager for Douglas Heights, said the complex always works hard to make sure complaints are handled in a timely manner. The complex has also provided two Chattanooga Police officers that live in the building to handle these type of complaints.

Jerri Sutton, an Acting Captain with the Chattanooga Police Department, confirmed that the presence of courtesy officers are common for similar complexes around the city.

“It is a way for the housing complex to make sure their residents have more immediate response from law enforcement for matters that occur after hours and to increase the overall security of the area,” said Sutton.

Makenzie King, sophomore and marketing major from Nashville, has had a positive experience with the complex. She loves the furnished apartments, provided TVs and having her own bathroom.

As far as general feelings from residents, King feels would say opinions are positive.

“People are going to want to live there from now on because it is so nice,” said King. While she acknowledges the presence of noise complaints and alcohol issues, she feels that it is something to be expected from a student oriented apartment complex.

Captain Sutton states that records show that complaints made to Douglas Heights have not been any more serious or frequent than other student buildings.

“Calls placed to the address may have nothing to do with the apartment complex itself,” stated Sutton. “Students live in the apartment complex so whatever is going on inside is occurring with students. Disturbance calls are typical for this demographic and are not uncommon for us to get reports on.”

Douglas Heights, with its convenient location and unique amenities, has impacted and will continue to impact the student body as a viable option for off-campus housing despite complaints.