Lyft arrives in Chattanooga

By Jordan Bowen, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Lyft, a safe and affordable ride-sharing service that cuts down on DUI arrests, has come to the city of Chattanooga.

The service is growing rapidly in urban areas around the country. Lyft is currently available in more than 230 cities across the United States, from California all the way to Maine and many places in between. Lyft has expanded to international cities as well.

The Lyft website emphasizes “rides in minutes,” and talks about the convenience of their app, claiming that riders can request a ride “with the tap of a button.”

There are four different options for rides in order to create the best riding experience possible. Lyft line allows you to share your ride with other people going your route. There are other options for a private ride, a ride with a large group, or a Lyft premier luxury ride. After passengers arrive at the destinations, there is no hassle with paying the fare. The Lyft app allows you to pay with just a few clicks. This is a convenient bonus for busy college students.

The services Lyft offers are especially helpful for college students. It is a safe, reliable and affordable way to get where you need to go. According to Travis Gleaves, a Lyft Chattanooga representative, “anytime Lyft is launched in a new city there has been a decline in DUI arrests.” He also mentions how rates of alcohol- related accidents decrease with Lyft around. Statistics like these provide further incentive to use this safe-ride service.

To make the Lyft experience even more enjoyable and safe, each potential driver has a strict process they must follow before being hired. They must go through an extensive, professional background check. Applicants with felony and violent crime charges are never hired by Lyft.

For even further peace of mind for the passengers, drivers for Lyft must have their driving record checked through the Department of Motor Vehicles and their vehicle must undergo an extensive inspection.

Lyft also has an extensive insurance policy for both drivers and passengers called the “first of its kind” on their website.

According to sophomore Mattie Strozak, of Chattanooga, Tenn., “Lyft actually cares more, which is something I really appreciate.”

Lyft Chattanooga is marketing specifically to UTC students by offering $50 worth of free rides with the credit code “UTC.” Students can also visit https://www.lyft.com/invite/UTC to receive their credits.