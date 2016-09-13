Resident Assistants’ restrictions pose financial issues

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

A Resident Assistants job is more than a nine to five job; it requires hours of training, on call duties, planning activities, patience and sensitivity.

In return, RAs receive a free room and the 700 Club meal plan in their first year. For their second year they receive an additional $500 stipend per semester.

Because their job is so time and location demanding, RAs are only allowed to work on campus up to 10 hours a week with the approval of the Resident Director. Additionally, they can have unpaid internships, volunteer off campus or partake in student teaching, as long as it doesn’t interfere with their responsibilities.

The SGA meeting on Sept. 6 showed that some students have experienced or heard from other students that they had to decline a paid internship opportunity, because the RA rules don’t allow it.

Ryan Hall, associate director of housing and residence life, stated that if RAs have a commitment outside of the University, they wouldn’t be able to do their job so well.

Kevin Gentner, a pre-professional biology junior from Collierville, Tenn., was a RA last semester at Decosimo/Guerry. “I think not allowing part-time jobs is fine, but when you’re prohibiting someone from furthering their career through an internship opportunity, that doesn’t make much sense to me,” Gentner said.

Austin Sanders, a business finance junior from Westmoreland, Tenn., who was a RA last year at Johnson Obear, agrees.

“I think that [RAs] are obviously responsible enough to be in charge of taking care of 40-60 residents,” Sanders said. “They should definitely be trusted to have the freedom to have a job.”

Hall stated that in 2008/2009, RAs submitted a written proposal that suggested receiving free room and food for their job as a RA. This was granted, and while many are satisfied with this agreement, many RAs may still face issues relating to their meals.

“They expect [RAs] to live off a $700 meal plan, but an average meal with a drink in the UC is $9,” Sanders said. “If you eat there twice a day, that’s meals for 38 days. That doesn’t cut it.”

Gentner and Sanders both think the RA restrictions need to change.

“Maybe a limit as to the amount of hours you can intern outside of the RA position could benefit the student while also making sure they don’t fall behind on their responsibilities as an RA,” Gentner said. “A weekend or part time job certainly could have been doable.”

“Allow the students to work a job of 20 hours a week or less, as that’s easily manageable,” Sanders said.