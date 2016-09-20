September 27, 2016 - SGA Minutes 9/20
Home / News / Police discover vandalism in UC after fire alarm

Police discover vandalism in UC after fire alarm

By Alina Hunter-Grah, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Police discovered extensive vandalism in a UC meeting room following a general fire alarm in the UC.

Around 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, police went to the UC to investigate a fire alarm that had caused the evacuation of the building. While in route to the building, police were told that the alarm had been pulled by an upset student who was in the counseling center by the time police arrived.

While investigating the building to ensure no danger was present, police found vandalism in the Ocoee room made with blue marker. The student who pulled the fire alarm admitted to having committed the vandalism while distressed. The vandalism covered several walls, tables and the projector screen and consisted of drawings that appeared to work on math problems, doodles of infinity signs and mapped out words.

The student was transported for further evaluation and later suspended from campus. The general fire alarm was reset.

Repairs will be done by a contractor hired by the University and will cost about $800 – $1000.

 

 

