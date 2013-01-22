Switchfoot steps on Track 29

Lauren Dunn, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Switchfoot, an alternative rock band with a love of surfing, will be performing with Relient K at Track 29 next month.

Switchfoot began in 1996 with Jonathan Foreman on lead vocals/guitar, Tim Foreman on the bass, and Chad Butler on drums before adding in Jerome Fontamillas on keyboard in the 2000s and Andrew Shirley on guitar in 2003 when they began expanding their music to multiple audiences.

Originally known as Chin Up, Switchfoot changed names after signing with their first record label, Re:Think Records (which later was bought out, becoming Sparrow Records), where they created their first three albums “The Legend of Chin,” “New Way to be Human,” and “Learning to Breathe.”

Their album “Learning to Breathe” helped push the band towards the mainstream sound they were searching for by selling more than 500,000 albums—gold status—and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Gospel Album.

Switchfoot began their run in the music industry as a solely Christian-Rock group, and after their music role in the movie “A Walk to Remember,” the band name became larger and shifted its focus to more of the alternative rock scene.

Their success with “A Walk to Remember” landed them a deal with the major record company Columbia Records, where they were able to produce their biggest album, “The Beautiful Letdown.”

Included on this album were two of their biggest songs to date: “Dare You to Move” and “Meant to Live,” both earning a spot as a top twenty hit.

Switchfoot went on to produce the album “Hello Hurricane” after leaving Columbia Records over disputes and starting up their own label, Lowercase People Records. “Hello Hurricane” went on to win the 2011 Best Rock Gospel Album Grammy award.

As their career continued to prosper, the band earned five nominations from the Gospel Music Association and won four of the awards, including in the category of Rock/Contemporary Song of the Year in 2013.

Today, the band is on tour in honor of their 10th studio album, “Where the Light Shines Through.”

In addition to their success in the music industry, Switchfoot has also created a documentary, titled “Fading West.”

The documentary describes the band members’ love of surfing and how it helped to inspire the name ‘Switchfoot,’ which is a surfing term.

Switchfoot will be performing with the band Relient K at Track 29 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $28 to $31.