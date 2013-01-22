Park(ing) Day: Take it to the streets

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – For four hours on a humid, late summer day, the meters of downtown Chattanooga transformed into miniature parks.

The reason: Park(ing) Day. Taking place in cities across the United States, Friday, Sept. 6, the event takes parking lots and meter parking spots and turns them into small parks.

The parks are little places where local companies and organizations can come to promote themselves and educate locals as to what they’re about.

For Chattanooga’s event, the small parks were set up along ML King Boulevard and Market Street. The parks varied by companies that specialized in art, outdoor life and food.

By the Camphouse on MLK, a large cluster of spaces were set up, including one where people could draw. Cloudland Canyon State Park truly turned their lot into a park, complete with hay-bales, trees, flowers and animals.

“We’re here to let people know that we are a little oasis in the middle of the city today,” said Marcy Williams, President of the Friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park. In the oasis, visitors could snag a picture with a stuffed bear and learn about upcoming fall events at the park.

Williams mentioned that the park will have hay rides thru Nov. 19. Families will be able to come enjoy a ride through the park to view the fall colors.

A few spots down, the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Wild Ones was set up with a native plant display. Every person that stopped by received a sunflower to take home and plant. Locals also had the chance to learn about native plants of Tennessee and how they were able to help our pollinators, including bees.

Right across the street in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, music filled the air.

Musicians Jim Palmour and Jim Pfitzer played songs, including Bruce Hornsby and the Range’s “The Way It Is.”

Palmour graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in music performance. “I never used it again,” Palmour laughs. “I’ve got some understanding, but I didn’t do the classical way, I went on to fun stuff, jazz, folk, country, jammin’ bands, you know.”

While he focuses on playing guitar, he also plays a variety of other instruments, including bass, flute and saxophone.

Seated in front of the keys of a grand piano, Pfitzer is a writer and storyteller. He is currently writing a novel set during the American Chestnut Blight, a period in which the majority of the chestnut trees in the Eastern United States died.

While Palmour teaches guitar lessons, neither of them play music for a living, but they enjoy playing when they can.

Their music provided a different background noise for a street filled with the sounds of cars.

After crossing Georgia Avenue, more parks could be found on both sides of Market Street.

Middle schoolers performed scenes from Shakespeare’s plays, including Hamlet, dancers performed and musicians played at an open mic.

After experiencing Park(ing) Day, it was a great way for the community to come together to learn and share ideas. Parking may have been scarce but smiles were abundant.