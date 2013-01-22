Seqouya Review opens submissions for next spring’s edition

Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Sequoya Review, UTC’s literary and arts magazine, is focusing on diversity for this school year’s publication.

Tara McGlocklin, Editor-In-Chief for the Sequoya Review and senior Rhetoric and Professional Writing major, said that she wants everyone to feel encouraged to submit their writing this year.

“We want submissions from every major,” explained McGlocklin. “We want it to be really diverse, and we don’t want anybody to feel that their voice is being pushed to the wayside because people don’t get it.”

This is McGlocklin’s first semester as being editor-in-chief for the Sequoya Review. However, she has been actively involved in the Sequoya Review as the Creative Nonfiction Editor last year.

With her new role as editor-in-chief, McGlocklin’s main goal is to encourage people from every major to submit pieces for the upcoming year’s publication of the Sequoya Review.

“I want different stories to be able to be heard,” said McGlocklin. “I don’t think we’ve ever intentionally marginalized anyone, but I just want to make extra effort to make sure no one is left out.”

McGlocklin said that, while the Sequoya Review publishes pieces in all genres, poetry submissions are probably received the most.

“We have a misconception that we publish mostly poetry, but we don’t; more people just submit poetry than anything else,” McGlocklin explained. “We [have gotten] short stories, creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry, screenplays, music, really anything, any kind of writing.”

The Sequoya Review receives roughly 200 submissions each semester. In addition to poetry, the other primary genres that are submitted are fiction and nonfiction. However, like McGlocklin said, the Sequoya Review strives to accept any sort of writing.

“Of course, English majors feel more comfortable submitting their work, but we are really really trying, especially this year, to get diverse voices,” said McGlocklin. “So we’re going to different clubs, different organizations on campus and trying to get different majors to submit.”

“I want it to be reflective of the diversity we have here because we have a lot of really smart, wonderful people who are not English majors, too,” McGlocklin said. “So I want everyone to feel welcome to submit.”

In addition to encouraging different clubs and organizations on campus to submit, McGlocklin said that the Sequoya Review is trying to make their presence more known by hosting events, too. They will be hosting “It’s Lit-erature” Board Game Night on Sept. 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Chattanooga Room of the UC. The event will include literature-related board games and baked goods.

Submissions for the Sequoya Review are currently open and end on Oct. 14. Instructions and rules for submissions can be found on the Sequoya Review’s website, sequoyareview.com.

The email to send submissions to is srsubmit@gmail.com, and all students need to include is their year in school, the title of their piece, the genre they would like to see it published under, and the piece itself.