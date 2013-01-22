Ghosts in the Scenic City

Anne Costabile, Chattanooga, Tenn. –It’s the beginning of fall and Halloween is right around the corner, so there’s no better time to take a haunting tour of Chattanooga. Every city has certain places and spaces that are believed to be haunted, and our town has more than it’s fair share.

Read House Hotel

The entire hotel isn’t believed to be haunted, just room 311. A woman named Annalisa Netherly was occupying the room when her husband walked in on her and another man, killing Annalisa out of anger.

Legend has it that her ghost still occupies the room to this day. If you’re brave enough, you can even spend the night in room 311 and determine if it is actually haunted.

Hales Bar Marina and Dam

Located in Guild, Tenn., about a 12-mile drive from Chattanooga, this dam was constructed in 1905 to tame the whirlpools along the Tennessee River. It is said that the dam was cursed by

Native Americans and some witnesses have claimed to have heard chanting, seen black figures and even seen apparitions of drowning Native Americans. In 2011, the dam was even featured on an episode of Ghost Adventures.

Chickamauga Battlefield

The Chickamauga Battlefield served as a the site of a major battle during the Civil War. Due to its tragic history, it is believed to be teeming with ghosts. Witnesses have said that they have spotted ghosts of Confederate soldiers quite frequently.

Sounds of gunshots, screams and cries for help have been heard here. The most (in)famous ghost seen here goes by the name of Green Eyes, who sometimes appears as as soldier, and at other times appears as a green-eyed panther.

The Delta Queen

From 1927 until 2007 the Delta Queen took her guests up and down the rivers of America. Today, the Delta Queen serves as a hotel and a hot stop on ghost tours in Chattanooga. Back in the 1940’s when the Delta Queen was still a working steamboat, it had a female captain named Mary B. Greene.

While Greene ran the ship, no alcohol was allowed on the Delta Queen. In 1949, Greene died on board, and after she died, a bar was built on the boat. Not long after the bar was constructed, a barge crashed into the Delta Queen and destroyed it.

Ironically, the name of the barge was the Mary B., making it seem as if Mary B. Greene destroyed the bar herself.

Haunts on campus

Hayden Seay – While Chattanooga has plenty of haunts, the university’s campus is said to be home to numerous spirits.

Patten Chapel

Located behind Hooper Hall, the chapel was dedicated in 1919 and has become known as a place where three spirits can be found. The first is a bride who purportedly took her own life after finding out her husband was having an affair. The second is the spirit of a monk who killed himself in the chapel’s bell tower.

The final is the spirit of Native American chief Dragging Canoe, who cursed the land.

Confederate Cemetery

Across the street from Holt Hall and the University Center lies the bodies of hundreds of soldiers who fought during the Civil War.

The site is a hotbed for paranormal activity, as the graves were disturbed and moved from their original locations.

Hooper Hall

After spending a snowy night in Hooper Hall, former university administrator Sandy Cole reported that a variety of paranormal occurrences had taken place, including footsteps, a slamming door and a clock making noise despite it never doing so before.

While there is no way to be certain, this could possibly be the spirit of John Hocking, the university’s Superintendent of Grounds and Buildings.

On Jan. 7, 1924, he committed suicide in the Hall’s physics laboratory.