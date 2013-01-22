Oktoberfest offers taste of Germany

Mckenzie Hoskins, Chattanooga, Tenn. – It’s almost fall, which means the German holiday, Oktoberfest, is right around the corner.

Cities across the United States and countries around the world love to celebrate this fun tradition.

One of Chattanooga’s Oktoberfests begins on Oct. 15, and ends the following day.

Oktoberfest will take place at the Chattanooga Market, which is located near Finley Stadium.

This annual event will feature live music from The Wurstbrats, Nermin Begovic Band and The Oom-Pah-Sters. This festival will also provide the opportunity to try authentic German cuisine.

Oktoberfest will offer over 99 local and seasonal craft brews. Other activities include a 5K and polka-dancing.

Come early for Artoberfest, starting Thursday, Oct. 13. This family-friendly event gives you an opportunity to view and purchase pieces from local artists and galleries.

These artists and high school students will turn the concrete into their canvas as they create art in the chalk-art competition.

If you’re looking to take a road trip to another Oktoberfest, head west to Torrance, Calif. to attend the oldest and largest Oktoberfest celebration in Los Angeles.

This celebration, which was named one of the top ten best Oktoberfests in the United States by USA Today, started on Sept. 9 and lasts until Oct. 29.

The festival has all the traditional German practices, but with a modern twist. It takes place at Alpine Village from Friday to Sunday evenings and features several Oom Pah bands from Germany to entertain guests.

Attendees can also enjoy shunklen, chicken dancing, stein holding contests and much more. Indulge in some traditional German food, including sausage sandwiches, herb-baked chicken and giant pretzels.

This festival also features one of the most popular beers in Germany, Warsteiner. However, local craft brews will be available as well.

Oktoberfest outside of the United States

Emma Culp – Oktoberfest is not just celebrated in Germany and the United States; it is celebrated all around the world.

Oktoberfest in London, England draws thousands of tourists every year. More than 50,000 people will come together to experience Bavarian culture.

This festival takes place in Millwall Park in Canary Wharf. It begins Sept. 29 and ends on Oct. 9.

The original home and biggest celebration of Oktoberfest is in Munich, Germany.

The festival first took place in 1810, and it is still celebrated there today, over 200 years later.

This event draws more than six million people every year who want experience Oktoberfest and German tradition.

It started on Sept. 17 and ends on Oct. 3. There is no other place on Earth to experience a more authentic Oktoberfest than the place where it originated.

Attendees can also enjoy local bands, native food, and popular craft brews.

Although some of the biggest Oktoberfests are located far away, there are still numerous ways to celebrate in and around Chattanooga.

Wherever you choose to celebrate Oktoberfest, just remember your lederhosen, raise your glass and “prost.”