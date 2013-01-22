The Get Down has the low down on hip-hop

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. – When a movie or show’s final credits start rolling across the screen, do you ever wish that it could go on for five more hours? If so, the Netflix original series, “The Get Down,” should be at the top of your watch list.

Baz Luhrmann, the director behind “Romeo and Juliet” and “Moulin Rouge,” experiments with television filming for the first time with “The Get Down.” The series feels like a constantly rolling movie with no definitive endings to episodes. With this in mind, even the finale of the first half of season one felt incomplete.

Netflix provides the perfect host for this style of storytelling as well. You could sit down and watch the entire season without realizing it. The show touts impressive episode lengths, averaging nearly an entire hour. It is quite evident that Luhrmann is challenging the traditional structure of television by eliminating extreme cliffhangers from each episode’s ending.

For months before its Aug. 12 premiere, “The Get Down” was promoted as a tale of the birth of hip-hop, but the show proved to be more than that. The show is indeed named for the style, but the influence of the social climate plays a prevalent role.

The show develops a multitude of characters, from rappers to graffiti artists. Mylene, Shaolin Fantastic and Ezekiel all want to make an impact on the music industry, with the latter two aspiring to become rappers and the former a disco star. Music is the link between the various characters and storylines, and the show’s soundtrack reflects the varying styles of music of the time. Thankfully, the soundtrack is available for endless listening on Spotify.

Baz Luhrmann successfully portrayed life in the Bronx in the 1970’s with stunningly talented actors. Big names are a rarity with the exception of Jaden Smith and Daveed Diggs. The cast list is full of talented young African American and Hispanic actors that will have a lengthy future ahead of them. Jaden Smith particularly shines as Dizzee, an intellectual graffiti artist, towards the end of the season.

While “The Get Down” may not be the most historically accurate telling of the birth of hip-hop, Baz Luhrmann developed an enchanting tale that is just as easy to fall into as his other work. The cinematography and soundtrack certainly take center stage for the episodes released thus far and will most likely continue when the second half of the first season is released on Netflix in 2017.