Critic’s Corner: American Horror Story

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – After a suspenseful and oftentimes frustrating wait, the theme of the new season of American Horror Story was finally revealed as a documentary titled “My Roanoke Nightmare.”

The premiere episode was set up in a way that you would see a regular documentary on the History Channel: Real people spoke about their encounters, while other characters reenacted the events.

Gauging from the first episode, the season will seemingly follow a couple and tell of their haunted experiences while living in Roanoke, N.C. The original Roanoke is known as “The Lost Colony” since its settlers vanished by the time John White returned in late 1590s.

At first, the premiere seemed to have too many similar characteristics to the first season “Murder House.” A young, lovestruck couple wandering upon a giant, creepy house and stupidly deciding to buy it has become a bit too cliche at this point. I rolled my eyes and said, “Not another haunted house, please.”

However, this episode took a twist. These documentary-style episodes are different from anything the show has ever done before, and the fact that it is based on a real historical event is something I would have never expected from the series.

The episode was intense the whole way through, which was just what the audience anticipated, since they kept the theme from us for so long. To me, this was a perfect season premiere because it kept me on edge and anticipating more throughout the entire episode. There were so many open-ended questions left that I found myself staring at the rolling credits, wondering how I could possibly make it another week before knowing what happens next.

The most disappointing thing about this episode was the lack of returning characters. I have patiently waited to see Evan Peters and Lady Gaga again but they made no notable appearances.

The audience is antsy to see the beloved Evan Peters and anxious to see what Lady Gaga’s new role could possibly be. It is hard to picture her as anyone else other than the Countess from last season, “Hotel,” so I can’t wait to see what she pulls off this season.

However, Sarah Paulson was a perfect pick for the main character and did an excellent job, as always. Angela Bassett also made a return, which I was very happy to see. The addition of new cast was something I did not expect, but it worked out quite well. Cuba Gooding Jr. plays Shelby’s (Sarah Paulson’s character) concerned husband in a perfect manner.

This season premiere was definitely worth the wait and the horrible anticipation. If you don’t already watch the series, this is the perfect place to start.