Fall activities to prepare for Halloween

Lauren Dunn, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Chattanooga is known for being an outdoor city, but as the leaves begin to change and the temperature begins to drop, the outdoors start to look a little frightening.

October festivities have shown up all around town, including Barktoberfest, Boo at the Zoo and Rock City Garden’s Rocktoberfest.

McKamey Animal Center is the place to be for all the animal and Halloween lovers out there. Their annual Barktoberfest & Meowlloween Party is a chance for animals to be adopted from the Center, and it’s a chance to allow families and their pets to have a fun time. Adoption discounts, costume contests (for you and your pets) and food and drinks are available, as well as a trick-or-treat trail. All of the fun takes place on Oct. 22, beginning at 11 a.m.

Visitors to the Chattanooga Zoo can not only enjoy food, family and fun, but they can also experience Halloween early this year. Throughout the month of October, the Chattanooga Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo, which includes a scavenger hunt, costumes, candy and more. The newest addition to this festivity is the Zoo Pumpkin Contest, which encourages the community to submit a pumpkin to help decorate the Zoo and have the chance to win a prize. Tickets are on sale now. The event is from Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Rock City Garden hosts Rocktoberfest during the whole month of October. For the eleventh year in a row, Rock City has hosted this festival to showcase the German culture through Polka lessons, music, food, and, of course, beer. This celebration occurs every weekend in October from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sarah Graham, Chattanooga, Tenn. – If you are still looking for more, grab your “boo” and get ready to shake and shiver with fright as the Halloween festivities begin to arrive in other parts of Chattanooga.

Ruby Falls is one of Chattanooga’s most famous attractions, and around this time, it becomes infamous by transforming into the Haunted Caverns. Partly an above-ground experience, partly a terrifying chase 200 feet underground with only one way out, the Haunted Caverns are not for the faint of heart.

This year’s theme is “Flesh Farm,” taking place in a world overrun by zombies and evil humans. Those with claustrophobia, or a fear of the dark or horrific monsters trying to kill you are not recommended to attend. Listed as #4 on BuzzFeed’s “19 Terrifying Haunted Houses You Should Experience Before You Die,” the Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern kicked off its 13th year of scaring the pants off its patrons on Sept. 30. It runs until Oct. 31 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Times and ticket information can be found on their website, if you dare.

For those with weaker constitutions or looking for something for the kids, check out Rock City’s Blowing Springs Farm Enchanted MAiZE. This family-friendly fall festival boasts hay rides, a pumpkin market, Corn Hole, pumpkin painting and of course the “MAiZE.” Have fun looking for clues and getting lost in the twists and turns of this year’s design, “Fun at the Farm.” Afterward, visit some of their delicious concessions stands, offering hot chocolate, fried Oreos, hot dogs and more. The Enchanted MAiZE is open until Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.