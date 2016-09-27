Balanced: All Phases Click In Football’s Second SoCon Win
By John Mitchell, Sports Editor
Finding a game where the football team is hitting near their full potential isn’t a hard thing to do — just look at last Saturday’s win over Samford.
“We beat a good football team that has great skill kids that were hard to tackle. It was great to run the ball like we did and had some stops,” UTC head coach Russ Huesman said. “Both teams made mistakes, the penalties and the turnovers that will come back to bite you. I’m a little disappointed in that, but I’m very proud of our football team.”
Balance
The ideal offense can both run and pass with the same effectiveness. Based on that, UTC’s offense was extremely balanced against the Bulldogs. The Mocs’ 518 yards Saturday set the bar as their season-high. The offense was just 46 passing yards from being perfectly split with their 282 rushing yards.
“We were able to get some more things going in the first half with the passing game because a defense has to respect [Alejandro”s] arm,” senior running back Derrick Craine said. “You have to respect the receivers too…so for them to go out and do their job in the first half opened up some more running lanes in the second.”
Front Seven Frenzy
The men in the trenches have been the anchor to the defense that has allowed the least points of anybody in the FCS, and they didn’t disappoint against Samford.
Chattanooga held the Bulldogs to just 46 rushing yards Saturday — keeping this season’s streak alive of not allowing 100 yards on the ground.
“This week of game planning was prepared well from all our coaches, the scout team did well, everyone did well on and off the field. So when it came time for game time, we got the win that we worked hard for all week,” Warren said. “[Preparation] is very important to all of our players. We try to limit the distraction off the field so we can produce as best as we can on the field. I guess it works out at the end of the day because we got the win we all wanted.”
Keionta Davis (3), Chattanooga, and Dale Warren (2), Covington, Ga., made their mark in the passing game as well, recording five sacks between the two of them.
Passing Numbers misleading
Having a great defense against the run can be a gift and a curse to defensive backs.
The Bulldogs nixed their running plans early on which led to a total of 45 passing attempts for 314 yards — making it the first time the Mocs have allowed 300 yards of total offense all season.
“It can get in their head knowing their going up against a defensive line known for getting to the quarterback,” junior defensive back Trevor Wright said. “As a DB, you’ve just got to make sure your technique is sound so you don’t get bombed on.
Flashback
The football team hasn’t started a season 4-0 since 1979 when Coach Huesman was a sophomore defensive back for the Mocs. That year the Mocs started the season 5-0, and lost their first game the following week against ETSU — the Mocs’ opponent this week.
The Samford win also marked the Mocs senior class’ 31st win of their career. That mark is tied for third all-time with the 1981 and 1982 classes. Coach Huesman was a member of the 1981 class.
Rivalry Rekindled
For the first time since ETSU’s program was dropped in 2003, the Bucs and Mocs will meet on the gridiron this Saturday at noon on the campus of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn. ETSU’s new stadium is expected to be ready next season.
“I think it’s going to turn into a fantastic rivalry again, Coach Huesman said. “I’m glad they are back in the league.”
Huesman and the Mocs went 2-1 against ETSU during his playing days from 1978-’81.
