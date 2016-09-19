Women’s tennis: Hall Making Major Impact in First Year at UTC

September 27, 2016 - Preview: Mocs face ETSU Saturday
By Alex Dockery, Staff Writer

Caroline Hall, an Atlanta native that transferred to UTC from The University of Wisconsin, is majoring in communications and has already made an immediate impact in her first year as a Moc.

The sophomore claimed her first title of the season in the Grey Singles Draw on Sept. 18, at the USC Upstate Fall Invite, which was the opening tournament of the fall season.

  “It feels really good, it definitely gave me a lot of confidence going into the main fall season and especially for the spring,” Hall said of her first tournament for Chattanooga. “I’m happy to start off my career here on a good note. Right now I’m definitely trying to put a lot of work into my serve, but other than that I’m feeling pretty good about my game.”   

Caroline Hall has always enjoyed success in singles matches — racking up an 8-3 singles record while at Wisconsin, and has showed she will not be slowing down here at UTC.   

“I wanted to be a lot closer to home, and I wanted to get more playing time,” Hall said of her decision to leave the Badgers. I loved Chattanooga when I visited. We have six players right now and I feel like everyone is working really hard and I feel like it is going to be a good year.”

Hall and the Mocs will be in action again on Sept. 30, in the Steve Baras Fall Classic at the Champions Club here in Chattanooga.

Contact Alex Dockery at gcj538@mocs.utc.edu

