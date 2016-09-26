Preview: Mocs face ETSU Saturday
By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer
Coming off an impressive 41-21 win against Southern Conference rival Samford last Saturday, the football team looks to stay undefeated as they go on the road to take on conference newcomers East Tennessee State.
Head Coach
Carl Torbush
(Third season as head coach; second since the resurrection of the football program)
Last Week
Lost 31-0 at Wofford
Strengths
Through the first few games, ETSU has encountered some close calls. Nonetheless, when they needed points on the board the offense has prevailed. Part of their recent success stems from the leadership of former Middle Tennessee State Blue Raider and current starting quarterback Austin Herink, who last year threw for 1,262 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns a season ago.
On the defensive side of the ball sophomore linebacker Dylan Weigel leads the Buccaneers after totaling a team-leading 127 tackles and recovering two fumbles during his freshman year. Weigel also was a finalist for STATS FCS Freshman of the Year award last season and earned Preseason Southern Conference honors.
Concerns
While undefeated since joining the SoCon, this is still a team that carries a lot of youth and inexperience. In fact, 96 of the 110 players on their roster are underclassmen compared to just two seniors and one graduate student.
From an in-game aspect, this is a defense that gave up 350 yards rushing to Wofford last Saturday, including 156 yards alone to their leading rusher Lorenzo Long. Now they welcome in the Mocs who rushed for 305 yards in their last game against Samford with Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., rushing for a career-high 222 yards.
Expectations
The Buccaneers were picked to finish last out of the nine teams in the preseason SoCon polls. Last season, as an FCS Independent, ETSU finished with a 2-9 record in their first season back on the football field since 2004.
UTC Keys to Success
Chattanooga has been nothing short of spectacular so far in the 2016 season. The offense continues to improve each week and with their smothering defense going against a youthful Bucs offense, the Mocs could put themselves in the driver’s seat of the conference early on in the season.
