SGA Minutes 9/27

Senators discussed engagement with the community and ongoing issues with the budget on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Victoria Baltz, an intern with Blood Assurance, came to discuss how to inform students about their programs such as Bloodanooga and encourage students to donate blood.

Dr. Elizabeth O’Brien, program director for the counseling education program, was scheduled to be a guest speaker but was not present for the meeting.

Mary Stargel, a program manager from the Edney Innovation Center, wanted students to participate in Chattanooga’s Startup Week, Oct. 3 through 7. Some of these events are geared toward students and qualify for Think Achieve Points.

“I think it’d be really great if we all try to go to at least one event,” said Caroline Beatse, Government and External Affairs chair.

President Kelsey Weaver discussed her experience attending the Lupton Hall renovation meeting.

“One of the main takeaways I got from it is that there is a very good possibility of there being an LGBTQ+ resource center,” said Weaver.

“I’m really passionate about that and I know some of our other senators are as well.”

Jordan Flowers, the Freshman Senate advisor discussed the senate’s goals for this year and introduced the new president, Deonna Starks.

Christopher Velasco, Student Athletics Chair, encouraged senators to “give some love” to other sports like volleyball.

President Weaver agreed that SGA needed a greater showing at athletic events.

“It’s not enough to give money, or give food, or give tee shirts.” said Weaver.

Ethan Poteet, University and Academic Affairs Chair, said his committee is looking at the roommate assignment process with UTC Housing.

The committee is researching other institutions that five students questionnaires that ask about personalities and habits and if these programs have been successful. Poteet also mentioned looking at how UTC Housing recognizes gender identity.

The amendment to SGA’s constitution that clarifies how the senate’s budget should be created, approved and changed was approved. This amendment nullified the previous budget section which included mathematical errors and was vague about how to approve the budget.

The senate approved the constitution for UTC Bigs, an organization for students involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga, which provides mentors for children in the community.

The Student Athletics committee proposed a bill that would allocate $1, 200 for catering the next three home football games from SGA’s K account, the account which contains all the money unspent in previous years.

Chief of Staff Abby Kinnard expressed discomfort with taking money from the K account for this bill. The K account is supposed to be used for large capital projects and as a backup, Kinnard explained. She did not want to set a precedent of pulling money from the K account that would only benefit some of the student body.

Weaver responded by saying that although the K account has traditionally served that purpose, it is not written that it must be used away. Weaver felt this was a unique situation because a budget has not been passed yet.

Weaver said Velasco, Treasurer Jay Nguyen, and herself had decided after senators expressed concern over spending money from the normal account (E account) before a budget had been approved in last week’s meeting.

After a lengthy discussion, the bill passed with 22 senators voting yes and two voting no. In addition to $1,200 from SGA, $1,000 will be provided by Athletic Development and $2,400 would come from the Homecoming Committee to pay for food at games.

“This just reiterates to me we need to fix the budget,” said Kinnard. Kinnard said senators need to get invested, because they are spending large amounts of student’s money.