Last Week Today: Chattanooga Ironman, Jose Fernandez Death, Vols v.s. Florida

Chattanooga Ironman

Chattanooga held its eleventh race in the IRONMAN U.S. Series Sunday luring over 2,400 athletes with its dramatic scenery, idyllic weather and low-key southern charm. The race, in weather reaching well over 90 degrees, featured a 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River, then a 116-mile bicycle race through scenic Chattanooga Valley and Chickamauga, Ga., followed by a 26-mile marathon in Chattanooga. Winner of the competition with a time of 8:12:22 was Belgian competitor Marino Vanhoenacker, a 15-time Ironman title winner and holder of the world record Ironman time. Canada’s Richele Frank took top honors among female athletes with a finishing time of 10:23:43.

José Fernández death

José Fernández, one of MLB’s brightest stars was killed early Sunday in a boating accident according to Florida authorities. Fernández, who was 24, and two other men were found dead after their boat was found upside down at the entrance of Miami Harbor. Divers recovered two bodies under the boat, and a third victim was found on the rocks. Fernández was a passenger on the boat, and was not the owner, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The other men found were friends of Fernández’s. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident.

LSU head coach fired

LSU coach Les Miles has been fired four games into his 12th season with the school. Miles, who has coached LSU since 2005, leaves with a 114-34 overall record and a national title won in 2007. Also out is offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, who had been with the school since 2013. Ed Oregeron will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season. Since the start of the 2013, LSU has gone 15-11 against SEC opponents. LSU entered the season at No. 6 in the preseason poll and were expected to be the contend with No. 1 Alabama in the SEC West. According to terms of his contract, Miles is due a buyout of approximately $10 million.

Vols end 11-year losing streak against Florida

Saturday proved to be a prime example of how it’s not how you start, but rather how you finish as the Vols defeat the Gators 38-28 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers trailed 21-3 before turning the tide in the second series of the second half. Josh Dobbs was the star Saturday with 399 yards of offense (319 passing, 80 rushing) and scored five touchdowns. Florida’s 11-game winning streak against Tennessee spanned nearly 4,400 days. The Vols are now 4-0 and the early leaders in the SEC East Division.

Carolina Panthers lose 22-10 to Minnesota Vikings

Players and coaches from the Carolina Panthers have had an emotional toll this week. The world has already been watching Charlotte closely after Charlotte police shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott last Tuesday while another man, Justin Carr, died after sustaining gunshot wounds during a protest a day later. The Panthers were caught in the crosshairs of controversy. Many of the players spent last week answering questions about the unrest building in their city, while all were affected by the midnight curfews and the presence of the national guard on downtown streets. “We talked about it a lot,” said Panthers tight end Greg Olsen to nfl.com. “I don’t know what else there is to be said. There’s a lot going on in the city. This game wasn’t (being played) to save lives or to change the world. We wanted the city to feel good (about itself) more than on a typical Sunday.”

