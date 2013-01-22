Petty Points HLN

By Haley Doss
The commercials for this year’s first presidential debate seemed like more like a pro-wrestling advertisement than a dignified, intelligent political discussion.
Since when did politics become a sport or entertainment? As I watched the debate last Monday, I found myself completely baffled by some of the topics the candidates used their hour and a half to discuss.
The debate questions were designed to cover topics like our country’s direction, achieving prosperity in America and our country’s security. These topics are important and worth our time but as many debates have gone in the past, the candidates got a bit off topic. And by a little, I mean a lot.
I did not feel that the time we spent discussing Donald Trumps tax returns, Hillary Clinton’s emails (once again), and President Obama’s birth certificate were necessary in the slightest. They were points that had no substance and quite frankly made the debate feel like a waste of time. These topics are that of 24/7 news channels, where they have nothing more to do but to cover minuscule jabs that were made from one candidate to the other around the clock. These are not topics that are going to help me better understand how well the candidates could one day run our country.
I cannot say that it was all bad. I did get a few points of substance from each candidate, but is that considered a victory?
The cause of these petty points are open for interpretation. Is it on the candidates for steering off topic? Was it the fault of whoever created the questions or is it in the hands of the public, who have made it clear that we like politics better when they are entertaining?
