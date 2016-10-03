Homecoming theme

This year the theme for homecoming is “Go For The Gold,” a reference to the summer Olympics in Rio earlier this year.

The homecoming committee decides the theme by brainstorming themes that fit the year. After the committee narrows down to three options, the Alumni Homecoming Committee votes on their favorite.

“The theme also relates to the university’s motto of ‘We Shall Achieve.’ UTC strives for the best and highest honor possible and encourages the students to do the same,” said Jessica Bastianelli, co-director of the student steering committee for homecoming.

Bastianelli encouraged student to show their spirit by dressing in UTC colors or Olympics-themed attire and by attending the events throughout the week.

“We were excited to offer a theme that is different from the years past to allow the organizations to truly dive into their imagination for the events! Homecoming 2016 is going to be one for the books, and I hope everyone is ready to Go For The Gold!” said Bastianelli.