Backpack Day aims to teach students about dangers of improper backpack wear HLN

By Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The stress of college is already a burden to bear without the weight of a heavy backpack. Backpack Awareness Day aims to educate students about the serious health effects that wrongful backpack carrying and loading can have.

For National Backpack Awareness Day on Sept. 22, students in SOTA ran a booth in the UC that helped students determine if their backpack was the appropriate size and weight.

Deidre Roberson, president of SOTA, has seen first-hand the effects of improper backpack use. She believes that backpack awareness is an important discussion to have around campus.

“…it can prevent chronic pain that may occur over the course of one’s lifetime,” said Roberson, “Backpack awareness is important for all ages to prevent injuries and pain.”

In 2014, more than 14 thousand Americans sought medical treatment for backpack related injuries. About 55 percent of students load their backpacks over the recommended 10 percent of their body weight.

A heavy backpack combined with the excessive walking across campus causes many students to experience back pain.

“If I walk to and from school, by the end of the day my back starts to hurt,” Katie Emig, a student said.

Many students are also unaware of the proper ways to situate and load a backpack to prevent discomfort.

“I’m assuming there is [a better way to wear a backpack], but I probably don’t do it,” said Emig.

Strategically packing your backpack is just as important as keeping the load light. Keeping heavier items, such a thick books or a laptop, closer to your back will help with the weight distribution of the bag. Whenever possible, buying textbooks in the online format can drastically lessen the load. Consolidation is another quick and simple way to alleviate stress caused by a heavy backpack.

