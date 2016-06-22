Students to travel to Charleston to study architecture

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Students in the interior design department will go to Charleston, S.C., in November for the department’s annual fall trip to experience the area’s architecture firsthand.

Experiencing, not just learning architecture through the use of books, is the department of interior design’s philosophy. Previous annual fall trips have been to Chicago, Miami, Key West, Asheville, N.C. and Savannah, Ga.

Catherine Kendall, associate professor in the Interior Design department, said, “We think that it’s an important part of their major [and] education that we get them out to see architecture and design.”

This years’ trip will be Nov. 3rd through the 6th and costs $500 to $650, depending on the number of occupants in a room. The trip includes round trip transportation, the hotel stay, a harbor tour, multiple visits to houses and mansions and other famous, cultural locations Charleston is known for.

Students must be enrolled in IARC 1900 in order to attend the trip. Students also have to work in pairs on digital research projects about Charleston’s architecture before the trip. In addition to the research projects, students have to create a reflective journal during the trip that can include sketches, photographs or written journal entries that show the impact the architecture and design of the city have on the students.

Kendall plans the annual trips and already has a different city in mind for next year. “There’s something different about describing a piece of architecture to somebody than actually going [and] experiencing it,” said Kendall.

The department also provides opportunities for students to visit international places that are famous for their architecture and designs like Italy, Greece, Ireland and the United Kingdom. International trips are taken every three to four years. This past summer, the trip was to the United Kingdom where students stayed for multiple weeks.

Kendall stated that almost all of the interior design department’s full time staff will also be going on the trip, and that it’s a good chance for students to get to know their teachers better outside the classroom and in a more relaxed setting.

So far, about 27 students have signed up for the trip.

Students interested in the trip will need to get in touch with Catherine Kendall.