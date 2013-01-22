Women’s Leadership Academy applications now open

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Female students can apply for the Women’s Leadership Academy, a retreat meant to empower students and help them build upon their leadership skills, on the Women’s Center’s Orgsync page from now until Oct. 10.

The Women’s Leadership Academy is free and takes place from Nov. 11- 13 at the Ocoee Retreat Center.

Haley Wilson, who serves as the leadership chair for the W.I.S.E board and the planner of this year’s Women’s Leadership Academy said, “Our biggest goal this year is to make sure that we have a diverse group of women because we can learn a lot more about each other’s experiences in leadership from a more diverse group of women.”

Two speakers from the Chattanooga community will attend the retreat. Dee Dee Anderson, the associate vice chancellor at UTC and Autumn Graves, the head mistress at Girl’s Preparatory School, will be speaking about their own experiences of being women in leadership positions, said Wilson.

The retreat will also feature several other events and topics such as self care, Wilson said.

“With self care, we are going to be talking about how to balance a healthy lifestyle with a leadership position because I know, as a woman in leadership, a lot of people think that they have to overdo things and that they shouldn’t say ‘no,’” said Wilson. “They work really hard and forget to take care of themselves.”

The Women’s Leadership Academy will also focus on women in leadership throughout history and personal values. There will even be a bonfire during one of the nights, said Wilson.

“I am hoping that the women who attend this event will feel more empowered to make a difference on UTC’s campus and know how to empower others to as well,” said Wilson. “I want this to be the time where these women realize that they can run for a leadership position.”

Female students who have attended the retreat recognize the Women’s Leadership Academy’s importance on campus.

Caroline Waldron, a sophomore from Maryville, Tenn., joined the academy when she was a freshman. “I applied on a whim as a freshman last year and it ended up being the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Waldron said that the retreat is a positive experience and she encourages other female students to join. “It’s important to not only be educated about women’s issues but also the resources on campus and the community, like the Women’s Center,” said Waldron.

For more information about the Women’s Leadership Academy students can visit Orgsync or email questions to Haley Wilson at vzz532@mocs.utc.edu.