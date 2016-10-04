Students rate past homecoming themes

By Alina Hunter-Grah, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

As Homecoming week reaches us once again, the University Echo decided to take a poll of students’ favorite homecoming themes from the past few years. For the poll, 20 students were asked to rate each theme on a one to 10 scale of favorability — ten being the most favorable — while the Echo recorded the comments made after the theme was announced during the interview.

“Go for the Gold” — 2016

This year’s theme is inspired by the 2016 summer Olympics that were held in Rio de Janeiro.

While some students are energized by their love for the Olympics, others feel that the theme is a little bit out of date.

“The Olympics have already passed,” said Olivia Henninger, a junior from Franklin, Tenn. “They’ve done better in the past.”

This year’s theme averaged at a 6.8 on the favorability scale.

Back to the Scenic City — 2015

This theme was based off of the classic movie, Back to the Future, because 2015 was the year that the main character, Marty McFly, was sent to the future.

Lip Sync shows featured time travel, ghosts of the past, and the history of our school. Banners were covered in “Moc to the Future” and tons of Chattanooga landmarks.

Students didn’t have much to say about this theme, but it scored a 7.5 on the favorability scale.

MocBuster — 2014

This theme was a play on words of the now closed but once popular movie rental store, BlockBuster.

During this week, banners were plastered in references to popular movies like GhostBusters and The Pursuit of Happiness and students sang along to Grease on Wednesday at Chamberlain Pavilion for a night out under the stars.

Students seemed to have mixed opinions about this theme.

“I like the name,” said Zach Buchholz, a junior from Chapel Hill, Tenn., “but I think it’s almost confusing.”

“I personally loved it because it was easy [to come up with material] for step show and lip sync,” said Lauren Harby, a senior from Franklin, Tenn.

This theme received the lowest score with an average of 6.3 on the favorability scale.

Made in Chattanooga — 2013

This theme highlighted all that makes Chattanooga special with a focus on Chattanooga’s manufacturing history.

Students appreciated getting a chance to show their pride for the Scenic City with a favorability score of 7.9, the second highest score.

Noogalodeon — 2012

This year’s theme was a nostalgic throwback to the cartoons of the late 90s and early 200os featured on the TV channel, Nickelodeon.

Lip sync referenced old favorites like The Fairly Odd Parents, Doug, The Wild Thornberrys and Spongebob. Banners went even farther and depicted characters from CatDog, Hey Arnold! and Rugrats.

This theme was by far the favorite amongst the student population, even if the students weren’t present on campus for this homecoming.

“Why don’t we have themes like this now?” said Catherine Tudor, a sophomore from Nashville.

However, the ones that did, thought even more highly of it.

“Dude, that was ballin’,” said Nick Jackson, a super senior from Memphis.

This theme received a favorability score of 8.6, taking the lead.