Burkett Miller Lecture Series to engage students

By Jordan Bowen, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

A distinguished, award-winning lecturer is coming to the University to teach students about the market economy as part of a lecture series aimed at giving students a space to examine controversial issues comfortably.

The Burkett Miller distinguished lecture series is an honorable group of “internationally recognized scholars, practitioners, and thinkers,” said the Probasco Chair of Free Enterprise, J.R. Clark. Speakers are well known and often award-winning.

The point is to provide students a broad access to the knowledge of these notable individuals, specifically, “knowledge of the market economy,” said Clark.

The latest installment in the Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecturer series features Nobel Laureate Lars Peter Hansen who will be discussing “Uncertainty, Modeling and the MacroEconomy.”

Hansen is an internationally known leader in economics as a recipient of many notable awards, including the Nobel Prize in economics and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and an honorary Doctorate degree from Utah State University. Hansen teaches economics and statistics at the University of Chicago and is a member of many widely recognized honorable economic societies.

The event, which takes place on Monday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. in the UC Auditorium, is free of charge and open to all students and the public. The Burkett Miller Distinguished lecture series homepage emphasizes that the event will fill up quickly, because this series and this lecturer are both widely popular among students and faculty alike.

To find out more about this event, students may contact the Probasco Chair of Free Enterprise at (423) 425-4118 or visit the lecture’s website at www.utc.edu/probasco-chair-free-enterprise/bmls.php.