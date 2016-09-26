Last Week Today in Sports: Derrick Craine, Arnold Palmer Death, Cubs Reach 100 Wins

By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer

Derrick Craine named SoCon student-athlete of the week

After rushing for a career-high of 222 yards in the football team’s 41-21 win over Samford, Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., was named General Shale Southern Conference Athlete of the Week, according to the league office. Craine’s rush total was the third-highest single-game total in school history and helped him boost his yards per game to 114.3; ranking first in the SoCon. For his career, Craine ranks eighth all time on the school-rushing list with 2,371 yards. Most importantly, Craine helped the Mocs stay undefeated on the season.

Arnold Palmer Death

Arnold Palmer, one of golf’s iconic figures in the sport, died last Sunday due to heart complications. He was 87. Nicknamed “The King” Palmer was one of the major faces in the golfing community and won seven major championships during his career that spanned over five decades. He won the Masters four times, The Open twice and the U.S. Open once and played at least one PGA tour event for 52 consecutive years. Outside of golf, Palmer is best known for the drink named after him, which consists of iced tea and lemonade. While less notable, Palmer also served as a pioneer for sports marketing and paved the way for other athletes to earn millions through endorsements. A public memorial will be held Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. His burial will be held privately.

Cubs hit 100 wins for first time since 1935

It has been a long time coming for Chicago Cubs fans, but they continue to break down barriers. A year after making themselves relevant again, the Cubs secured their 100th win of the season last Monday winning 100 games for the first time since 1935. Chicago not only leads their division, but also leads the entire MLB in wins this season and has already clinched the best record throughout the league. The Cubs, who have not won a World Series since 1908, seem to be in pretty good position entering the home stretch of the regular season.

Kevin Garnett retires

A year in which we have seen NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan retire already; another great has called it quits. Kevin Garnett announced his retirement after 21 years in the NBA. Garnett had one more year on his contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but reached a buyout with the club before the start of the new season. Over his career, Garnett played for the Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets making 15 All-Star games, 12 All-Defense teams and 12 All-NBA teams. He also won an NBA title with the Celtics back in 2008.

J.J. Watt placed on Injured Reserve.

Arguably the most dominant defensive player since entering the league in 2011, J.J. Watt has yet to come across anything that will slow him down. That was until this season. Even though he has been able to fight off smaller injuries, Watt underwent back surgery during the off-season to repair a herniated disk and has not been the same since. He re-aggravated the injury in the Houston Texans Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots and was placed on Injured Reserve. According to NFL insider Ian Rappaport, Watt could potentially miss the rest of the season after not missing a game since his sophomore year of high school. Since coming into the league, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year leads all defensive lineman in tackles (379), sacks (76) and pass breakups (44), and is third in forced fumbles (15).

