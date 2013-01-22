New race loops around historic Civil War trail

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Competitive runners and history lovers join together for a unique race in the Chattanooga area.

The Cannonball is a last-person-standing competition where runners must complete a 4.1-mile loop every hour. The first segment starts at 8 a.m. If a runner does not return to the starting point at the top of the hour, they are eliminated. David Pharr, founder of The Cannonball, expects the race to last for 14 to 16 hours.

“Local people who run the trail don’t expect it to go that long, though,” said Pharr, as the trail is relatively challenging.

While the 4.1-mile loop is a smooth bike trail which makes for easy footing, Pharr compares the trail to a rollercoaster with over 600 feet of gain.

Pharr modeled this race after similar events around the country and in Tennessee, where many of these races are designed and led by Gary Cantrell, or “Lazarus Lake,” as he more often appears.

Races sponsored by Cantrell are all in the northeastern regions of Tennessee. Not all of them are last-person-standing races, but all are long and require runners to have extreme endurance and strength. Pharr said he drew much of his inspiration for the local race from Cantrell’s “Big Backyard Ultra.”

The Cannonball is the first last-person-standing race in the immediate Chattanooga area. Pharr said there are many trail races, but none in the elimination style. This race tests runners in a different way than most trail races.

“You certainly don’t have to be fast to win this,” said Pharr. “In fact, if you’re fast, you may be at a disadvantage.”

Fast runners will end up with too much extra time in each hour block, which could result in stiffening muscles and burnout. Participants should attempt to conserve their energy as it gets later in the race. Pharr said that the trails, including Stringer’s Ride, change at nighttime, even with headlights.

Stringer’s Ridge, less than five miles away from downtown Chattanooga, serves as the perfect location. Pharr chose Stringer’s Ridge for the central trailhead, proximity to downtown, and scenic overlooks every two miles.

The majority of runners are coming from outside Chattanooga, some even as far as California and Ontario, Canada. The proximity to downtown will allow for a quick drive from hotels and to eateries for those unfamiliar with the area.

Stringer’s Ridge has a detailed history as well. Named for an early pioneer of the Chattanooga area, Capt. William Stringer, the park is primarily known for its role in the Civil War. In August 1863, the Union’s Army of the Cumberland ordered Eli Lilly to fire cannons from the ridge onto Chattanooga below. This shelling of Chattanooga initiated the Battle of Chickamauga.

Pharr has a self-proclaimed love of history, which contributed to the choice of location. The history lent itself to the unique name of the race, The Cannonball.

Pharr said he hopes to see The Cannonball become a yearly event, with an increase in participants with every coming year.

The race will be held on Oct. 15, but registration closes on Oct. 10. If you’re not a runner, Pharr encourages people interested in the event to come out to the final hours in the evening as spectators.