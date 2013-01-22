Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – RiverRocks is an annual event that encourages local citizens and world class athletes to get active outdoors in Chattanooga.

The event was started seven years ago by Mike and Stormy McGauley. Their mission was to highlight the outdoor opportunities that Chattanooga has to offer. They hired Chattanooga Presents to help the event take off and to develop the activities for participants.

A couple years later, a volunteer board took over the event, but now it is back in the hands of Chattanooga Presents. This year they plan to bring back some of the local events and add even larger ones.

“[The larger events are so] Normal folks, who are not super athletes, can have events they can enjoy and do as well,” explained Ann Ball, the Operations Manager of Chattanooga Presents.

The event kicked off this past weekend, with the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival, StumpJump Kids Run, Rock Creek StumpJump 50K, StumpJump 15k, Lula Lake Land Trust Founder’s Day and Ready to Rock Climb.

The StumpJump events are trail runs where participants tested themselves on a single track trail around Signal Mountain. The 50k is the most intensive race and is the largest and most competitive 50k in the Southeast. The race rises to 4,400 feet in elevation and winds all the way to Walden Ridge. The event website even warns that “it is not for the faint of heart.”

The StumpJump 15k was similar to the 50k, but was less intensive and was for runners who wanted to try something new but was wary of the 50k. The StumpJump race for kids encouraged kids to get out in the woods and was a shorter trail race between one-and-a-half and three miles.

The Ready to Rock Climb a was free event in Coolidge Park that allowed anyone above the age of five to test their courage and strength on the rock wall. The event was an introduction to rock climbing, and it taught attendees how to tie knots, belay, and find the perfect path for their climb.

Two non-sport events were included in RiverRocks as well.

One was the the Lula Lake Land Trust Founder’s Day. This event included different walks to choose from, like a historical walk, a nature walk with discussion on different trees, and a mindful mediation. To conclude the day at Lula Lake, there was a wine walk with different stops to taste different wines and snacks, and a band provided acoustic music.

The other event was the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival. The festival started on Friday, Sept. 30 and concluded the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. This was the 10th year of the festival, and it was held at Ross’s Landing.

There are still several chances to attend or participate in the RiverRocks events. For the full calendar of events, visit riverrockschattanooga.com.