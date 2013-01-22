The Wood Brothers begin tour at Revelry Room

Emma Culp, Chattanooga, Tenn. – This Thursday, Chattanooga will experience the unique musical style of soulful folk mixed in with a little rock n’ roll.

The Wood Brothers, an American folk band based out of Nashville, will be kicking off their Southeastern tour at the Revelry Room on Oct. 5.

Oliver Wood, a guitarist and vocalist for the band, explained that the band was introduced to music at a very young age.

Their parents heavily influenced them, especially their father, who was an excellent singer and songwriter.

Oliver also said that his father’s record collection was an early inspiration for finding his musical style.

“Once we discovered rock n’ roll and music, like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin and stuff like that, I think that’s when we got excited to play instruments,” explained Wood.

Wood began taking guitar lessons at the age of 10, but he did not get serious about making music until his late teenage years.

“[Making music] has become a real therapeutic thing for me, and I think it has also become most importantly a way to connect to other people.”

Woods primarily plays guitar and the piano, but one of his favorite instruments is the upright bass.

Since picking up the guitar, Wood has experimented with his mucial style, including a venture into jazz.

“Starting out, you start with really basic things you can get through, and then your tastes develop and a lot of us go through phases where we get into more complicated technical music,” Wood explained.

“I got into jazz for a while, my brother did, too, and I feel like it’s evolved into writing simple music that’s not too exclusive so that it’s sort of universal,” Wood said.

The Wood Brothers’ most recent album was released on Oct. 2, 2015, titled “Paradise.”

“[The album] is a good representation of what our band has evolved into,” said Woods.

The album encompasses gospel sounds as well as sounds of rock n’ roll and blues, creating a very unique style of music.

The band is especially proud of this album because it was produced and recorded by their very own label.

The Wood Brothers have many exciting future plans as they continue to tour all over the United States.

They are also preparing to release a live album, and they’re writing for a studio album that they’re planning to release before the end of the year.

The Woods Brothers are performing at The Revelry Room on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.