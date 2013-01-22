Critic’s Corner: Bastille’s Wild World

McKenzie Hoskins, Chattanooga Tenn. – Bastille’s second studio album, “Wild World,” was released on Sept. 9, 2016.

Bastille is a British alternative band who stepped onto the worldwide stage in 2012 with their smash hit, “Pompeii.”

“Wild World” has 19 tracks that have a perfect mix of upbeat stadium-worthy tracks set against more serious melodic songs. “Wild World” follows some of the same synth-rhythmic beats as those found on their first album, “Bad Blood.” With this album, the band stretches their musical boundaries and incorporates new and interesting musical and lyrical elements.

With the guidance of producer Mark Crew, “Wild World” taps into audio clips from newscasts, movies, and TV shows. Additionally, “Wild World” draws on strong beats, giving the whole album a modern and fresh feel.

The lead track, “Good Grief,” grabs the listener’s attention by opening with a sample from the 1985 movie “Weird Science,” asking, “What would you little maniacs like to do first?” The upbeat and happy melody holds your attention and keeps you singing right along.

The song “An Act of Kindness” draws the listener in with a slow opening piano melody and Dan Smith’s haunting voice, then it rips into a whirlwind of synth effects and hard-driving beats that keep the listener wanting more.

The fourth track on the album, “Warmth,” demonstrates the band’s lyrical expansion in their songwriting and in tackling the media. The song opens with news clips that grab the listener’s attention, while the music paints an upbeat, happy feel over sobering lyrics.

“Glory” incorporates repeated muted plucking of string instruments overlaid with normal playing of string instruments. The chorus comes alive with its emphasis on clean and crisp beats in the background.

Track six, “Power,” pulls the listener in with the muted notes and sweeping lyrics, but it suddenly breaks into a strong chorus with an electric guitar and holds onto an intoxicating, hard-driving beat throughout the rest of the song.

“Two Evils” is a stripped down low-tempo track highlighting Dan Smith’s painful and heartfelt vocals over a dripping guitar in the background.

The track “Send Them Off!” kicks off with a movie clip from the 1977 film “Cosmos: War of the Planets.” With strong brass instruments and one of the band’s signature beats, the song takes the listener on a musical journey.

The incorporation of multiple clips from movies gives it a unique quality that keeps the listener interested. “Shame” also incorporates in brass instruments and has a very powerful bass guitar presence.

The song “Blame” starts with a robust electric guitar that grabs the listener’s attention. Its dark, low-pitch verses paint a bleak lyrical picture that is quickly offset by the inspiring and uplifting chorus. The track closes with the same strong electric guitar riffs to tie the whole song together.

The final song on the album, “The Anchor,” starts slow with the focus on the lead singer’s voice and builds up to the chorus with an increasing drum presence and becomes more musical during the chorus.

Overall, Bastille’s newest album, “Wild World,” is very compelling and I highly recommend a listen. It pulls listeners in with a modern twist on alternative music. Lyrically, the songs are very fascinating and do not tell bland stories. This is an album that can be played on repeat and never get old.