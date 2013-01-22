Banner Paintings kick off Homecoming Week

Hayden Seay, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The old stones of Lansing Court set the stage for a homecoming tradition: Banner Painting.

The first Homecoming Banner Painting, sponsored by the Housing Department, was listed in the activities section of the Sept. 28, 1995 issue of The University Echo.

1995’s Homecoming theme was “Mardi Gras with the Mocs,” and the winners were as follows: The New Village Apartments won first place, Tau Kappa Epsilon second and Kappa Sigma third.

Homecoming 2016 continues the tradition with the theme of “Go for the Gold.”

Several groups painted Scrappy winning in different ways, but he always took the gold home.

“So, for Homecoming, the theme is ‘Go for the Gold,’ so we’re painting Scrappy winning the gold medal, and he’s on a pedestal holding a torch,” said Emily Arrington, a senior from Germantown, Tenn., who led a banner painting.

“This is my fourth year doing this; I’m not in charge this year, but I really like how Emily did Scrappy as the main event,” said Sydney Mercier, a senior from Clarksville, Tenn. “It is the Olympics, so we’re just trying to get as much little detail to make it more realistic.”

“I told them to do the grunt work,” said Taylor Dennis, a senior from Maryville, Tenn., with a laugh. “I’m just doing the base painting and they’re doing all the hard stuff.”

Members from Kappa Alpha focused on Scrappy not only winning the gold, but also on the path leading up to it.

“You know, the theme is ‘Going for the Gold,’ so we have the Power C gold medal down here, and we got Scrappy Moc up top,” said Jason Miller, a senior from Athens, Ga. “Along with playing the Mercer Bears in the Homecoming game, and we got Step Show in the McKenzie Arena.”

The banner, which represents Kappa Alpha, also includes the Homecoming Torch and a singer participating in Lip Sync.

“And really, we got Scrappy coming down the road to the gold,” said Miller.

“Right now, I’m painting the golden medal with the Power C on it,” said Sam Jankiewicz, a freshman from Gallatin, Tenn. “So I outlined it and painted it yellow and now I’m going back over it and letting everybody clean it up.”

Chi Omega painted a football field for the background of their banner, but illustrated football players as backing Scrapy up. Near the top, an airplane exclaims “Go blue, go gold and go Mocs!”

“I wanted to incorporate the Olympics with like a great Moc feeling,” said Molly McKinney, a junior from Memphis and a member of Chi Omega.

“We have Scrappy, and he’s carrying the Olympic Torch, and then we have some football players running behind him.”

“I’ve been painting the background, and I painted the plane and Chi Omega loves the Mocs,” said Chloe Gay, a sophomore from White House, Tenn. and member of Chi Omega. “It’s been fun, I think we’ve had a lot of people involved with this, a lot our girls showed up today so I’m very proud of that.”

After winning 2015’s Banner Painting, the Geology club is painting with aspirations to win once again.

Last year, the club won first place with a banner focusing on mining.

“This is actually our second year doing this; we won last year,” explained Sami Haas, the president of the Geology Club. On the banner, a geologist examines a crystal while emerging from clouds, with a river running underneath.

Haas did not paint on the banner, but he helped organize it.

“We hope to take the prize home again, do it again,” said Haas with a laugh. “You can kind of see Scrappy with his train, and he’s driving away from Lookout Mountain with Chattanooga in the background, and he’s driving away with a gold.”

As with their winning banner, the club included another twist on the theme: Scrappy stole the gold from Lookout Mountain’s guardian dragon, a scene reminiscent of Smaug and the Lonely Mountain from “The Hobbit.”

“We’re putting a little bit of geology spin on there,” said Haas.

“The theme is ‘Go for [the] Gold,’ and most of everybody is doing an Olympic theme, but since we’re the Geology Club, we wanted to tie that into mining and gold ores and stuff,” said Hannah Springer, a senior from Knoxville who painted Scrappy on the club’s banner.