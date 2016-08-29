Mocs Soccer Nets Overtime Win

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

The women’s soccer team claimed a 2-1 overtime win over the visiting Mercer Bears thanks to a game winning goal from freshman Hannah Torbett, Johnson City, Tenn.

Torbett scored her second straight game-winning goal as the Mocs beat Mercer in overtime Sunday afternoon. The SoCon win is the third straight for the Mocs and gets Chattanooga off to the best start in league play since 2004.

“I’m delighted for the girls,” head coach Gavin McKinney said. “We had a rough start with out of conference play. We dropped a lot of games by a goal, but we kept preaching to them that it’s got to be about the SoCon play for us.”

The game-winning goal from Torbett came with just one minute into overtime after the Mocs drew a foul right outside of the box. Junior McKenzie Gregg, Newport, Tenn., lined up for a free kick and sent a lofted pass into a big group of players inside the box. Torbett then leaped into the air and put a head on the ball and sent it into the corner of the goal for the emphatic victory.

“We have a few players who are good in the air and I fancied her to deliver it and hoping somebody got on the end of it which they did,” said coach McKinney. “It was Hannah with the header. She’s scored a couple of big goals for us. Hopefully she’ll keep pushing on.”

The Mocs got on the scoreboard first as junior Ellic Myrick, Knoxville, scored on a pass from junior Peyton McCollum, Oak Ridge, Tenn., to put the Mocs up 1-0 just two minutes into the match.

Mercer was able to tie the match at 1-1 on a nice goal from Logan Culver, Caledonia, Mich., right before halftime.

The Bears outshot UTC 13-8 on the day and freshman keeper Melia Correa, Clarksville, Tenn., had eight saves.

Myrick led the Mocs with three shots and McCollum and Torbett each had two shots.

The Mocs look to extend its three game winning streak against Samford Friday night at Finley Stadium. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.