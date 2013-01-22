Exercise science major pursues rowing

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – As we all know, UTC is full of exceptional students. Among them is Anna Ripley, a sophomore from Knoxville.

Ripley is an Exercise Science major with the hope of going to UTC’s graduate school program for physical therapy.

“I love the idea of giving back to people and [getting] them back [to] doing the things they love,” explained Ripley.

Ripley is a member of the Occupational-Physical Therapy Club, in which Occupational and Physical Therapy students meet, host events, perform activities and do volunteer work together.

Ripley chose UTC because it is a good distance from her hometown, and she enjoys the balance of the city and the outdoors.

She loves to spend time outdoors by going on hikes with her friends, but she also loves to roam through downtown Chattanooga and take part in the city life.

Ripley is involved around campus in many ways, but her main job on campus is her Restident Advisor position in Stophel.

“I wanted to give back to people on campus and know more people around campus. I wanted to be involved in another way,” said Ripley. “Stophel is a great building, and we have the best staff.”

In addition to being an RA and an Exercise Science major, Ripley’s main hobby and favorite activity is rowing, which is one of the reasons she decided to become a member of the varsity rowing team.

“Two older friends from my church came to UTC and joined rowing and talked it up, [so] I had to join,” said Ripley.

The varsity rowing team practices every morning on the river at 6 a.m.

“It’s very rough, but it is worth it,” explained Ripley.

She has met many of her close friends through rowing and hopes to pursue it until she graduates. The rowing team travels to compete against other colleges in the Southeast region, and they have been known to travel nationally. The competitions can be exhausting, but they are a great experience, which is where the hard work pays off.

“The competitions are chill, but once the race actually starts, it gets really crazy,” said Ripley.

The rowing team is a club sport and is open to any UTC student. As for advice for students, Ripley said, “Try it out. It is a lot of fun but also hard work.”