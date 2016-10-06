By Reegan Bryant, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Going for the Gold is this year’s homecoming theme, and it could not be a more fitting considering the Olympics ended just only one month ago.

As proud USA citizens we start another four-year wait, but for UTC students, the opening ceremony is about to start. Its finally homecoming week and we are striving for nothing less than that gold medal.

As we begin to celebrate what it really means to be a Moc for life, we cannot forget who to thank for making this all possible.

Our student led homecoming committee is headed by Jessica Bastianelli and Cody Henegar. They work months in advance to make sure that current students and alumni have the best week possible. Let’s meet the rest of the committee.

Jessica Bastianelli

Co-Director

Senior, Maryville, Tenn.

Why they joined: “I applied because homecoming is my favorite time of the year, and I wanted to be a part of a week that brings together all of campus for the Mocs!” said Bastianelli.

What they’re looking forward to: “I love homecoming week because of the sense of unity that is throughout campus, and, of course, all of the fun (and free) events! I am looking forward to spending my last homecoming week on campus being completely submerged into the week and watching all of he committees hard work come to life!”

Cody Henegar

Co-Director

Senior, Chattanooga

Why they joined: “I applied after spending last year as the field games chair and enjoyed the people I worked with and being a part of one of my favorite weeks of the year,” said Henegar. “Being director meant getting to have a hand on so many aspect of homecoming and that was something that made me really eager to apply.”

What they’re looking forward to: “I love the traditions of homecoming week, I’ve sat in rooms planning out events with alumni who were very familiar with some of the events because they experienced them when they were in school years ago.”

“The unity it brings is between current students and the bridge it gives to alumni to relate with current students and vice versa over a mutual bond is probably my favorite part. I always look forward to step show and lip sync, some of the groups performing have practiced for hours and hours on their performances and it’s exciting to see that hard work come together in front of everyone.”

Korri Bowers

Banner Painting Chair

Senior, Nashville

Why they joined: “I wanted banner painting chair because I feel like Banner Painting gets the ball rolling for all of the other great events to come during Homecoming week,” said Bowers.

What they’re looking forward to: “I love Homecoming because it is the one week where the whole school is united in supporting the Mocs.”

“I love seeing how everyone expresses their school spirit and the way campus comes to life with activities leading up to the football game. It is my favorite time of year because we truly celebrate UTC together and there is something for everyone to be a part of.”

Jye Foreman

Tailgate and Court Chair

Senior, Clarksville, Tenn.

Why they joined: “I served as Homecoming Co-Director last year and loved being a part of the committee. This year, I wanted to focus on Court and Tailgate Chair with hopes of revamping some of the community service aspects required after crowning,” said Foreman.

What they’re looking forward to: “All the school spirit and seeing all of campus come together to celebrate our love for being a Moc and celebrating my last homecoming as an undergrad!”

Kelsey Guess

Field Games Chair

Senior, Arlington, Tenn.

Why they joined: “I applied because I actually wanted to do it last year and never got the chance, so this year I was really excited to apply! I really love that UTC keeps this tradition alive and has the students involved with making it happen. Because the students plan it, I wanted to have the opportunity to be a part of this tradition!” said Guess.

What they’re looking forward to: “I actually love field games the most because I usually participate in them, but unfortunately I won’t because I get to plan it! It’s great that I have this position because I get to see other students get competitive and excited for homecoming with this fun-filled event.”

“I’m looking forward to everything this committee has put on! Everyone has worked really hard to make sure all the students get involved and get excited to cheer on the Mocs pin the Homecoming Game. It will be rewarding to see everything come together and see students smiling because of our hard work!”

Quentin Payne

Kick Off Day Chair

Junior, Memphis

Why they joined: “Homecoming is one of the most exciting parts of being in college and I wanted to be a part of it,” said Payne.

What they’re looking forward to: “I love the game it’s always a lot of fun.”

Kacie Sherrell

Step Show Co-Chair

Senior, Dallas, Texas

Why they joined: “The energy of Step Show has always made it one of the most exciting events to me! I love getting hype so I felt like hosting would be an awesome opportunity. I love everything about Homecoming so I just really wanted to be a part of it!” said Sherrell.

What they’re looking forward to: “I get to co-host with my best friend, Austin Miele. We’ve been friends since the 8th grade and we really wanted to host together so I’m glad we get the chance to do it together. I’m also excited to see everyone come together for all the events.”

Brittany Watlington

Lip Sync Chair

Senior, Clarksville, Tenn.

Why they joined: “I wanted to host Lip Sync because its so much fun to watch so I knew hosting would be a blast. Homecoming is the best week of the year and I knew it would be even better if I had a hand in helping coordinate it!” said Watlington.

What they’re looking forward to: “My favorite part of homecoming is Step Show and Lip Sync! Seeing all the hard work come to life mixed with all the energy in McKenzie Arena is amazing! I’m looking forward to hosting Lip syncs with Mikayla [Long]! I’ve hosted big shows before but nothing to this caliber. It’s so exciting!”

Chelsea Woodard

Public Relations Chair

Senior, Memphis

Why they joined: “I wanted more experience in public relations because it could be useful in my Marketing career and and I thought the best way would be to do something that I can have fun with while gaining some experience at the same time!” said Woodard.

What they’re looking forward to: “My favorite part is just seeing everyone getting involved and having fun. The energy is amazing! I am looking forward to the tailgating at the homecoming game. I have never really been to a tailgate before and I think it will be a lot of fun.”