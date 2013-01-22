Students express opinions on 2016’s Homecoming Week

Staff Report, Chattanooga, Tenn. – It’s that time of year again: Homecoming. Homecoming, a yearly tradition at UTC held during the first week of October, will be embracing all of the favorite and most-well known student traditions and activities for 2016.

Some of the most popular events for Homecoming include the Homecoming football game, Lip Sync, the kickoff pep rally, field day and more.

We asked students around campus how they feel about Homecoming and what events they’re most looking forward to this year. While we got a variety of answers, the consensus is that students are most excited about the UTC vs Mercer game, Lip Sync and Step Show.

“I’m excited for the football game and to cover homecoming events on Mocs News,” said Calvin Smith, a freshman from Nashville.

“I’m excited for the game,” explained James Liddel, a sophomore from Murfreesboro. “Go Mocs!”

In addition to the football game, many students are also excited for tailgating and Mocs Block, “the official pre-game block party for Chattanooga Mocs home football games.” Mocs Block includes live music, games, discounts for those dressed in Mocs attire at Southside Social and Chattanooga Brewing Company and more.

“I’m excited to tailgate and [about] the game in general,” said Leandra Young, a freshman from Savannah, Tenn.

Even for students who may not be very interested in football, the game is still the highlight of Homecoming and something that they could be interested in.

Olivia Sanford, a sophomore from Murfreesboro, said that she doesn’t really do football, but if she did, it would be for homecoming.

In addition to the homecoming game, quite a few students expressed interest in Lip Sync, on-stage performances related to the theme of homecoming, and Step Show.

“I like the themes, each year it’s different,” explained Antonio Ferguson, a graduate student from Memphis. “I like to see how they incorporate it into Lip Sync and Step Show.”

Step Show consists of students performing synchronized step dances that incorporate tradition and school spirit.

“I’m excited to watch Lip Sync and to perform in Step Show,” said Payton Perry, a freshman from Murfreesboro.

Mackinzy Watson, a freshman from Pulaski, Tenn., said that she is excited to watch her roommates perform in Lip Sync and Step Show.

Step Show, Lip Sync and the Homecoming football game against Mercer may be the most anticipated Homecoming events this year.

However, with activities and events scheduled for every day of the week, there is a little bit of something for everyone during Homecoming week at UTC.