University Theatre Company performs Ruhl’s “Eurydice”

Hayden Seay, Chattanooga, Tenn. – For the first production of its 2016-2017 season, the University’s Theatre Company will perform Sarah Ruhl’s play “Eurydice.”

Haley Talley, a senior from Mount Juliet, Tenn., will be performing the titular character of Eurydice, the wife of Orpheus.

“This is a modern retelling of the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice,” said Talley. “They’re just really, really in love. This is a retelling of [the classic myth] from Eurydice’s point of view, so it’s centered around her story.”

All goes well for the couple until their wedding night, when Eurydice dies and is sent to the Underworld.

“In the traditional myth, Orpheus misses her so much that he goes down to hell and plays the most beautiful music,” explains Talley.

With his music, he catches the attention of the lord of the underworld, Hades. He tells Orpheus he can take Eurydice back, but there’s a catch: He must walk out of the Underworld in a straight line, never turning back. Eurydice will follow him from behind, and if he turns, she will disappear forever.

“There’s a couple variations where Eurydice trips on a stone, or she calls out his name and he turns around, and he loses her,” said Talley.

“Sarah Ruhl, who is the playwright, has a really great way of writing things to make you understand them in just small, little simple things,” said Talley. “I think it’s an interesting way to retell the story. You get to hear this woman’s voice for the first time, you get to hear her side of the story, and I think it’s an important story that we just felt really needed to be told.”

In order to prepare for this role, Talley looked towards relationships in her life for inspiration.

“So part of it, a character that Ruhl created for this play is Eurydice’s father, who is in the Underworld and he finds her,” Talley explains. “But part of the catch when Eurydice gets to the Underworld, she doesn’t remember anything, she doesn’t remember her father or why she’s there or even Orpheus, she doesn’t know any of that. So there’s a really strong like father-daughter connection, as he teaches Eurydice her name even, and all these things again.”

By performing as Eurydice, Talley began to recognize parallels between the play and her strong relationship with her father.

“I have a really strong connection with my dad,” Talley said.

To further prepare for the role, Talley focused on what it could feel like if she was in Eurydice’s situation.

“As Eurydice is being retold and remembering all of these things that she loved about Orpheus, I had to think about ‘what does it feel like when you just remember your emotions, you don’t even feel them anymore, but you’re just remembering what it felt like to feel them,’” explained Talley. “So how do I feel these emotions while staying removed from them and how to do I recognize that I feel the same things but I’m not the same person anymore?”

When Ruhl originally wrote the play, which was first performed in 2003, she incorporated elements of Greek mythology, including the chorus. Throughout the play, the chorus helps advance the story.

“Ruhl has included [the chorus] in the form of three stones: big stone, little stone and loud stone,” explained Talley. “These characters are people, but they are just called stones.”

The play continues its five night run with three more performances at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6-8.

On Oct. 8, the cast will perform a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, and $10 for students and seniors.

“It’s a very whimsical mesh of modern storytelling with like Greek story,” Talley said. “And it’s a really cool production to see, and we’re doing really fun things with it.”