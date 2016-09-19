October 3, 2016 - Mocs have great record on Homecoming, against Bears
October 3, 2016 - Myrick adjusting well with Mocs
October 3, 2016 - Football routes ETSU in first meeting since 2003
October 3, 2016 - Preview of Homecoming game against Mercer
October 3, 2016 - Volleyball rolling in SoCon play
October 3, 2016 - Students express opinions on 2016’s Homecoming Week
October 2, 2016 - Mocs Soccer Nets Overtime Win
September 30, 2016 - Last Week Today in Sports: Derrick Craine, Arnold Palmer Death, Cubs Reach 100 Wins
September 30, 2016 - Ghosts in the Scenic City
September 30, 2016 - Seqouya Review opens submissions for next spring’s edition
Home / Sports / Volleyball rolling in SoCon play

Volleyball rolling in SoCon play

By Trevon Wiggins, Staff Writer

vball772

After wins against ETSU and Mercer last weekend, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team are rolling into the Southern Conference at 2-1 and 9-7 overall. The season has been a season of highs and lows, but one thing remains the same: the drive.

“I always tell our players to believe in the process,” said coach Travis Filer. “I challenged them that our next match is the biggest match of the year, not because of the opponent or anything, but because of the fact that it’s our next match.”

The Mocs dynamic offense has been a strength all season, added Filer. Chattanooga leads the Southern Conference in hitting percentage while being second in assist and kills.

In addition, understanding and buying into the little things is something Filer has stressed to the team and will continue to do so throughout the season. The things that are kind of disciplines in volleyball is something Filer would like to continue to see in upcoming matches.

For many of the Mocs players, they are driven and excited about being in conference play.

“We’re driven and we’re hungry,” said senior Kristy Weiser, Lincoln, Neb. “We had a really tough preseason schedule so we’re ready to come into conference and kick butt.”

Weiser noted, “We can always get better in all areas of the game and it starts in practice.”

Chattanooga will be back in action this weekend, Friday Oct. 7 and Saturday Oct. 8, in Maclellan Gym for a pair of conference matchups. The Mocs will battle Wofford on Friday at 6 p.m. and Western Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tagged with:

Related Articles