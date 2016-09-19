Volleyball rolling in SoCon play

By Trevon Wiggins, Staff Writer

After wins against ETSU and Mercer last weekend, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team are rolling into the Southern Conference at 2-1 and 9-7 overall. The season has been a season of highs and lows, but one thing remains the same: the drive.

“I always tell our players to believe in the process,” said coach Travis Filer. “I challenged them that our next match is the biggest match of the year, not because of the opponent or anything, but because of the fact that it’s our next match.”

The Mocs dynamic offense has been a strength all season, added Filer. Chattanooga leads the Southern Conference in hitting percentage while being second in assist and kills.

In addition, understanding and buying into the little things is something Filer has stressed to the team and will continue to do so throughout the season. The things that are kind of disciplines in volleyball is something Filer would like to continue to see in upcoming matches.

For many of the Mocs players, they are driven and excited about being in conference play.

“We’re driven and we’re hungry,” said senior Kristy Weiser, Lincoln, Neb. “We had a really tough preseason schedule so we’re ready to come into conference and kick butt.”

Weiser noted, “We can always get better in all areas of the game and it starts in practice.”

Chattanooga will be back in action this weekend, Friday Oct. 7 and Saturday Oct. 8, in Maclellan Gym for a pair of conference matchups. The Mocs will battle Wofford on Friday at 6 p.m. and Western Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.